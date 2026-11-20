The US tends to lose out when it comes to Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, but this year's already proving to be an exception. The Switch 2 is reduced by $30 from $499.99 to $469 at Woot, but you'll probably have to be quick to get that $30 saving.

As small as it might seem, this could well be the best, or only, Switch 2 Black Friday deal wee see in the US in 2026 (in the UK, there's a similar saving more readily available with the Switch 2 down from £419 to £389 at both Amazon and at Very).

Make sure you've bookmarked our general Nintendo Switch Black Friday hub to keep up to date on all the latest deals. There are also some great Nintendo Switch game deals around.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deal

Rare US deal Save $30.99 Nintendo Switch 2 : was $499.99 now $469 at Woot! This matches the best price we've seen for the Switch 2 which was also at Woot at the beginning of this month. That deal didn't last one, and I expect this one could also sell out before the sale period ends. If it does sell out, the next best deal is a paltry $5 off at GameStop.

Will there be more Switch 2 Black Friday deals?

We've been tracking Switch Black Friday since the OG console was released back in 2017. In the US, demand for Switch consoles has tended to remain relatively high compared with supply, and retailers haven't needed to cut prices.

We're not expecting this year's event to be any better after Nintendo hiked the Switch 2's MSRP from $449 to $499 on 1 September amid the twin challenges of tariff concerns and the component crunch. We've only seen two real discounts since then, both of them to $469 at Woot (other than the tiny $5 discount at GameStop). The last time it came up at the start of November, it sold out quickly.

In the UK, it's more likely that the deals will stick around throughout the sale period. Several retailers now have £30 off the consoles, so there are options if one sells out (also see Argos and Currys).

See our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories if you already have a console secured. You might also want to check out the best retro game consoles.

Not in the US or UK? Looking for deals on other Switch consoles? See below for the best prices in your region.