I've been on the hunt for the best budget wired IEMs for a while now, and though there are loads of options out there, if you're looking for that specific Gen 1 Apple EarPods look, this is by far the best deal.

You can get 50% off the Sennheiser CX 80U earphones, down from $39.95 to $19.95 over at Amazon.

As far as what you're getting for $20, the CX 80U is a fairly neutral set that has plenty of detail, but definitely doesn't pack loads of bass. There's mid bass, which will give you good thumping bass drums and the like, but they lack the deep sub-bass that make hip hop's 808 drops really shine.

Save 50% ($20) Sennheiser CX 80U: was $39.95 now $19.95 at Amazon If you're looking for that OG Apple EarPods look, but want better sound, and a better deal, I don't think there's a better option than the CX 80U right now. You can get them in white or black, but either way they're 50% off. They come with a USB-C termination, so they'll work with all modern smartphones, and THEY LOOK SO COOL!

Fashion piece or audiophile asset?

Sennheiser launched the CX 80U earphones in January 2026 at a $39.95 retail price. By November 2026, US prices dropped to between $29.99 and $39.95, so this Black Friday deal price of $19 is a genuine record low price.

As far as specifications go, the CX 80U includes a 9.7mm dynamic neodymium driver and has a 28 ohm impedance, with 119dB sensitivity. What that means for you and me is the driver is a medium size to be able to generate a good range of frequencies. It's low impedance and high sensitivity means it's easy to drive. That means the CX 80U is a plug and play earphone, and you don't need to worry about it not getting loud enough for you.

They weigh 14.3 grams (very light) and feature a 1.2 metre cable (standard), a USB-C plug with a 24-bit 96kHz DAC, an inline microphone, a single button, and three ear tip sizes.

With the CX 80U you get a clear tuning, a light fit, passive isolation, and zero charging. Cons include missing volume buttons and no water resistance, so if this is going to be your gym set, consider that.