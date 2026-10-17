Wired headphones are suddenly all the rage, and the best we've tested has £40 off

Wired headphones have seen a resurgence of interest in 2026 as people cotton on to what audiophiles already knew: they usually offer a better listening experience for the money, with superior sound, zero latency and no charging requirements. Wired headphones have taken off so much among the rich and famous, that some have suggested that wires hanging from ears is now a sign of class, despite the fact that you can find professional-quality wired cans for less than the nearest Bluetooth equivalent.
The good news for non celebs is that the Sennheiser 480 Pro is reduced by £40 from £339 to £229 at Wex. We've tested and reviewed dozens of headphones and this is our favourite closed-back option so far, as reviewed in our guide to the best wired headphones.
This excellent professional headphone from German audio specialist Sennheiser has an accurate, neutral sound and a design that makes it comfortable to use for hours.
Anyone coming from mainstream wireless headphones with a traditional 'V-curve' tuning of high bass and treble is likely to be surprised at how much detail these headphones reveal in the mid-range, bringing out sounds and instruments you might not have noticed before. For many people, the discovery is a one-way street.
Why the Sennheiser 480 Pro are our favourite closed-back wired headphones
The Sennheiser HD480 Pro only came out in the summer of 2026, but they immediately stood out in the world of closed-back wired headphones. They're very well tuned, incredibly comfortable and they look cool too. While designed for professional studio use, they're also a treat for audiophiles or anyone who wants to discover what makes a neutral wired earphone so special.
The clear, largely uncoloured sound profile evades the issue of overly boomy bass and unrealistic timbre that haunts the closed-back headphone space. Passive noise isolation is well executed and the mature tuning fits all kinds of music at all volume levels.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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