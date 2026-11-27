Today Aful has officially launched the Ember-01, a budget-friendly portable USB headphone DAC/Amp dongle for $89.99. And I think it's a bit special.

Clearly not satisfied with making some of my favourite IEMs under $500 this year, Aful has also been busy with making some of the coolest-looking bits of kit for audio enthusiasts too. The Ember-01's metallic chassis is paired with a transparent glass panel, showing the internal circuitry and a bitrate-reactive RGB light inside. It's very cool, but there's more to it than that.

The Ember-01 also comes with a 10-band PEQ, through the Aful app. This theoretically will allow you to alter the sound of your music to exactly what you want, which is pretty exciting.

If you're still looking for some headphones to go with this dongle, check out my list of the best-sounding wired headphones at any price.

Context & specs

(Image credit: Aful)

Equipped with physical media buttons, a dedicated hardware gain switch – which literally blew my mind – and in-line microphone support, the Ember-01 aims to bridge the gap between everyday smartphone use and audiophile performance. Though for the sake of total transparency, early impressions have suggested that its ambitious software features still need a bit of polish.

Under the hood, the Ember-01 pairs its AKM AK4493SEQ DAC with a CB5100 Pro USB bridge, supporting high-res playback up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and native DSD512, alongside UAC 1.0 compatibility for gaming consoles...

In English, that means it uses high-end audio chips to convert digital files into ultra-crisp, studio-grade analog sound, supporting virtually every ultra-high-resolution music format around. And that's while also including a compatibility mode so you can plug it into gaming consoles like a Nintendo Switch. Hoorah!

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Its 3.5mm single-ended port outputs 125mW (and supports headset microphones), while the 4.4mm balanced output ramps things up to a massive 500mW into 32 ohms with a 121dB dynamic range.

A major selling point for me is its built-in 10-band Parametric Equaliser (PEQ), offering customisable frequencies, gain, Q-values, and digital filters. However, early testers have reported launch-day limitations, including the Android app not being properly ready at release, leaving users reliant on a web-based desktop interface.

However, once Aful get this fixed, I can see this being a popular bit of kit for audiophile on the go.