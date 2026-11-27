In the age of AI, opting for analogue has never been sexier. From the status of owning physical DVDs to the enduring craze of vinyl collecting, physical media is here to stay, and I'm celebrating its return in the most pretentious way – the humble cassette.

Over the past few years, cassettes have been making a resurgence, but what to listen to them on? If you want to be the most annoyingly cool person on public transport, a portable cassette player is the only option (paired with the best-sounding wired headphones, of course).

Save 15% Tomashi Portable Cassette Player: was $69.99 now $59.49 at Amazon This portable cassette player is the perfect mix of analogue nostalgia and modern convenience. With a built-in Bluetooth 5.1 transmitter, it lets you stream warm, true stereo cassette audio directly to wireless earbuds or speakers. It includes a rechargeable battery for over five hours of playback, a headphone jack, a durable build, and a removable belt clip for the max retro experience.

Save 15% We Are Rewind Grey Cassette Player: was $180 now $152.99 at roughtrade.com The We Are Rewind cassette player is a rare modern deck built to last, transforming analogue listening from a cheap novelty into a genuine hi-fi experience. Unlike mass-market plastic players, its anodised aluminium casing gives it a weight and durability akin to the original 1979 Sony Walkman. Built-in Bluetooth 5.1 pairs seamlessly with wireless headphones or speakers, while a USB-C rechargeable lithium battery delivers up to 12 hours of continuous play.

Save 20% Tomashi Portable Cassette Player: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon One for the fashion-forward amongst you, this playful piece from Tomashi's iconic cassette player selection is the perfect pop of colour. The F-119 is an ultra-affordable, compact cassette player perfect for a low-risk, functional retro gift.

Save 40% Gadhouse Miko Cassette Player: was $89 now $53.40 at Urban Outfitters (US) The Gadhouse Miko Cassette Player strikes an ideal balance between retro charm, modern convenience, and approachable pricing. Its translucent front cover lets you watch the tape reels spin, paired with chunky tactile buttons that nail classic Walkman nostalgia. It features built-in Bluetooth 5.3 that pairs effortlessly with wireless earbuds and a built-in microphone for voice memos or dub mixtapes through the 3.5mm aux-in port.

Save 15% Gracioso Bluetooth Cassette Tape Player: was $37.87 now $32.19 at Amazon A great quality budget option, this cassette player features the core internals of pricier modern decks in an affordable, budget-friendly package. Its clear, translucent casing puts your spinning reels on full display for classic late-90s nostalgia. Unlike battery-hungry vintage players, its built-in 1100mAh USB-C rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of playback on a two-hour charge.

Can't find what you're looking for? Check out the best cassette player deals based on your reigon.