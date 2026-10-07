This it girl CD player is under $75 this Prime Day
Get 15% off this retrofuturistic beauty.
As a slightly digitally jaded zillennial, I often find myself clinging to the comfort of physical media. Vinyls and DVDs are something I covet fondly, but one ghost from my past has returned to me recently. The humble CD.
Of course, with CDs you need a CD player, and luckily I've found the perfect one to match the retro pretentiousness of my newest collector's hobby. The Syitren R400 Retro CD Player is now
$85.49 $72.66 at Amazon as part of October's Prime Day sale – a great statement piece that performs in both the style and function departments.
Don't forget you can sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial so you don't miss out on the last of these Prime Day deals.
What drew me to the Syitren R400 is its design. A perfect balance of retrofuturism, it brings a modern look to your space that contrasts nicely with the familiar novelty of the humble CD. Its clear case enables you to watch the hypnotic spin of the CD, while the controls are kept minimalist for a clean look. Sturdy yet compact, it's the ultimate conversation piece for your home.
Not quite your style? Check out the best CD player deals based on your region.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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