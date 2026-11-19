Black Friday laser cutter deals are here, and that's great news for DIY makers and crafters. Highlights include the Creality Falcon A1 (10W) reduced by $160 from $599 to $439 on the manufacturer's own website.
This is the device that we recommend as the best budget option in our guide to the best laser cutters and engravers. It's fast, clean and quiet, and it doesn't require assembly, making it a good choice for beginners looking to get into gift personalisation as well as for more experienced small batch sellers.
For a more versatile option, there's also the dual-laser-capable Creality Falcon A1 Pro 20W reduced by $264 from $1,099 to $835. See below for all the best Creality laser cutter Black Friday deals live now.
Today's best laser cutter Black Friday deals
US Deals
Aimed at beginners and general DIY/light cutting, the Falcon A1 is a 10W blue diode gantry/CoreXY engraver with a 305 × 381mm work area and up to 600 mm/s speed. It comes with helpful features like a built-in camera and auto material detection, while the Class 1 safety enclosure makes it suitable for home use for personalising items like leather accessories, signs, paper and felt crafts and opaque or dark acrylic pieces.
See our Creality Falcon A1 review for more details.
The 10W A1 is generally too slow for high-volume commercial production, but the Pro model steps up to a 20W blue diode laser. Although it has a slightly smaller active work area at 268 × 358mm, it provides more headroom for faster cutting and metal and plastic marking. There's also $539 off the dual option with a 2W infrared laser for ultra-fine engraving.
The A1C is a compact desktop unit with a 150 × 150mm work area (up to 148mm height), autofocus, a positioning camera, and modular heads (10W diode pre-installed, plus 5W diode and 1.2W IR options). It's a wonderfully compact machine for small items and quick customisation jobs.
This five-in-one high-speed machine lets you switch quickly between interchangeable diode, IR, fiber, MOPA and UV laser sources (available as separate modules). Speeds of up to 10,000 mm/s and a 175 × 175 mm work area make it great device for pro multi-module workflows in metal, plastic or glass work.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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