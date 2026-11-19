Black Friday laser cutter deals are here, and that's great news for DIY makers and crafters. Highlights include the Creality Falcon A1 (10W) reduced by $160 from $599 to $439 on the manufacturer's own website.

This is the device that we recommend as the best budget option in our guide to the best laser cutters and engravers. It's fast, clean and quiet, and it doesn't require assembly, making it a good choice for beginners looking to get into gift personalisation as well as for more experienced small batch sellers.

For a more versatile option, there's also the dual-laser-capable Creality Falcon A1 Pro 20W reduced by $264 from $1,099 to $835. See below for all the best Creality laser cutter Black Friday deals live now.

Today's best laser cutter Black Friday deals