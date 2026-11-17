There's already a lot of competition among the best laser cutters and engravers for crafters, and Creality makes the best budget pick in our guide with its Falcon A1. Today, it's thrown a new contender into the mix, and it looks like it could be a game changer for small personalisation businesses and crafters who want to work remotely.

The next-gen Creality Falcon T1C promises high-performance customisation capabilities, but it's also impressively compact, making it versatile and convenient for things like making custom gifts or adding names, photos, custom text or unique designs to everyday products on location at craft markets and other events (also see our guide to the best 3D printers).

Image 1 of 2 The Creality Falcon T1C is impressively compact (Image credit: Creality) (Image credit: Creality) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

A game changer for custom gifts and personalisation at events?

The Falcon T1C is built has a dual-laser configuration that makes it compatible with a wide range of materials. A 15W blue diode laser can process wood, bamboo, leather and dark acrylic, while a 5.5W infrared laser is designed for precision metal marking, dark acrylics and a range of synthetic materials.

Creality says the machine's galvanometer setup (the system that uses motorised mirrors to steer a laser beam) is capable of very fast scan speeds of up to 6,500 mm/s in specified image engraving modes. Using the company's PixelFlow control technology, the system coordinates galvo movement and laser power to preserve fine grayscale details while boosting image-processing efficiency by up to 8x compared to conventional processing under laboratory conditions.

Ultra-fine laser spot sizes (as small as 0.06 x 0.05 mm for the blue diode and 0.03 x 0.03 mm for the infrared laser) promise accurate reproduction for delicate lines, including intricate textures and tiny text, making it possible to personalise very small items.

Aside from the focus on precision, In think what really makes the Falcon T1C a potential game changer is its compact footprint. This makes it an appealing choice for small home studios and workshops but also for anyone who wants to take their customisation business on the move to pop-up event markets. This compactness doesn't necessarily mean sacrificing on potential project size either. The standard 120 x 120 mm working area can be expanded to 120 x 480mm with an optional extension bed for larger items.

One-touch autofocus and camera-assisted positioning should be helpful for speeding up workflows, while the Falcon Design Space software's preset layers eliminate the need to physically swap laser modules or re-align positions, again increasing efficiency for working remotely. It also provides AI Outline Tracing, AI Background Removal, Smart Fill, and AI Filters—to quickly transform design concepts into production-ready physical goods.

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An expanded engraving cloud includes MakerMuse and CraftSeek, which provide users with access to an extensive digital design library, cloud storage and collaborative tools to streamline design preparation and manage projects.

Price and availability

But what about price? Pre-orders for the Creality Falcon T1C opened today ahead of a commercial release in mid-December 2026. In the US, the Standalone Edition has an MSRP of $1,699, but if you reserve today with a $50 deposit, you can save $500 reducing the pre-order price to $1,199.

A Combo Edition including the AP1S Air Purifier has an MSRP of $1,859. Preorder with a $60 reservation to receive $600 in savings, bringing the price down to $1,259.