The best multicolour 3D printer for beginners is at a record low price for Black Friday

If you've been waiting for the right deal to get into 3D printing, now's the moment. The Anycubic Black Friday sale has begun, and there's a $100 discount on the Kobra X, reducing the price from $399 to $299, the lowest yet.

We rate the Kobra X as an excellent value mid-range FDM printer that's suitable for beginners while providing the versatility for those who think they may want to grow their craft. As well as native multicolour printing, it allows larger print sizes than cheaper beginner 3D printers, meaning there's less risk of quickly outgrowing the machine.

If you're not sure which type of machine is best for you, see our guide to the best 3D printers based on our own reviews.

A great value multicolour 3D printer for beginners

The Anycubic Kobra X is solid choice for those who want to jump straight into multicolour 3D printing, making it well suited for hobbyists who want to make cosplay props or creators who want to make decorative prints and ornaments without splurging on a Bambu Lab device (you might also want to check out the Bambu Lab Black Friday sale).

There are two main families of 3D printers: resin and FDM, and the latter is the way to go for most beginners. It's easier and safer to handle, has lower running costs, less clean up, and you can get larger print sizes for your money. The exception would be if you really need the extra detail that resin 3D printing can provide for miniatures like tabletop gaming figurines or small, detailed jewellery.

The Kobra X isn't the cheapest 3D printer for beginners, but we think it may work out as a better long-term investment for those who think they're going stick with the hobby and possibly develop professionally. A newcomer can start with it, but it's advanced enough that most users won't outgrow it quickly.

Auto levelling, app control and AI monitoring make it easy to use, while the native 4-colour printing – expandable to 19 – mixed-material capabilities and large build volume mean you can grow into the hobby without having to upgrade your machine a year or so down the line.