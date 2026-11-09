Disney just dropped a magical holiday short, and people can't stop crying

Just when it seemed that we might be best just cancelling Christmas 2026 after the backlash against the John Lewis advert and the Dior advert, along comes Disney to save the day. The company's dropped a live-action holiday short on YouTube, and it's moving people to tears.

Ready to get into the festive spirit? Then clear the next three minutes from your calendar, saddle up and watch the film below.

A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse - YouTube Watch On

The Invisible Horse (above) was directed by Dougal Wilson, the director of Paddington in Peru and features cameos from Toy Story‘s Woody and Frozen‘s Elsa.

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The story is about a boy called Jack who thinks he's too old for Christmas until he discovers what he believes to be an invisible horse. That leads him to get mocked at school, but of course, things soon take a surprising turn.

The short is part of Disney's “Make the Holidays Magic” campaign, which the company says is “bringing together festive experiences, entertainment and gifting, alongside initiatives supporting children and families.”

People are welling up on YouTube, but make sure you watch the piece before reading the comments, because some of them give the twist away.

The Invisible Horse comes just a couple of weeks ahead of the release of Hexed. Given all the controversies around that movie and Disney same-face syndrome, perhaps it shows that Disney's at its most magical when it finds themes beyond witchcraft?

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Aside from the brief cameos, one of which led some people to expect a Toy Story spin off, the short is also a reminder than an emotive festive piece doesn't need to rely on a known IP. It just needs a powerful story. A subtle dose of nostalgia can also go a long way to reignite that feeling of childhood wonder among Disney adults.

It's enough to restore one's faith in the festive season after Kim Kardashian's shocking advent calendar.

For more inspiration, also see our pick of the best Christmas adverts of all time.