Can't wait for news of KPop Demon Hunters 2? Making a 37,000-brick Lego sculpture of Derpy would be one way to pass the time.

Lego designer Björn Ramant's massive model of the movie's feline spirit-animal courier is on display at Lego World 2026 in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and it's making quite an impression. If you can't get there, at least take a moment to appreciate the captivating timelapse video showing the making of the sculpture, in which Björn resembles a human 3D printer.

If you want a much smaller model of your own, Amazon has the Lego Derpy and Sussie reduced by 20% from $69.99 to $56 right now.

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Björn is a self-employed Lego designer based in Belgium. Previously a software architect, he competed in the Lego Masters building competition in 2020 and then started a business designing Lego figures under the name The Pieces Fit.

He says the massive Lego Derpy Tiger took around 2.5 months to create. That includes the time spent sketching the design and selecting and assembling the pieces. The sculpture's almost half his own height, and it's so heavy that the designer used four metal poles as scaffolds to support it.

Now he'll have to add Sussie.

For more KPop Demon Hunters magic, check out the KPop Demon Hunters comic.