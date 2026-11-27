Revell's Tiny Adventures miniature is a little craft project for Harry Potter fans, combining wooden model-making with illuminated miniature design, that can sit on. shelf and cast a magical glow. Oh, and there's a 15% Black Friday saving on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Book Nook at Amazon.
I'm a sucker for miniature worlds, particularly ones that make you stop and look twice, or light up (anything that lights up). Book nooks have become a fun way to add a little personality to a bookshelf, turning the space between novels into a tiny window into another world. And if you're a Harry Potter fan, this Revell Tiny Adventures Hogwarts miniature is a particularly appealing example.
If you love book nooks, Harry Potter, and LEGO, then on Amazon, the LEGO Harry Potter Book Nook: Hogwarts Express drops from £89.99 to £59.99.
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Book Nook Black Friday deals
The kit is made from laser-cut wood, with a clever plug-in system, so there's no glue and no mess. The details are printed rather than painted, which keeps things neat. Don't expect a quick job, though; book nooks are like little puzzle kits (with instructions). The Revell range is fairly easy and aimed at everyone, but the more detailed ones have more pieces and are much, much bigger.
I made two book nooks and gave my dad one for Christmas last year; he loved it and spent a week making it. A week when he couldn't nail his hand to a bird table (it happened) or cut his leg with a jigsaw (true story). So, buy a book nook for less, have fun and keep dads alive.
More Revell and LEGO book nooks on offer for Black Friday
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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