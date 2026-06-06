Behold! Lego's biggest set ever, the Sagrada Familia. Pre-order it today
This set has 12,060 pieces and some stunning details.
Lego has announced its biggest set ever, at 12,060 pieces. The model is a replica of Gaudí's impressive La Sagrada Familia.
You get to build it as it was actually constructed too, beginning with the Apse with Crypt, the Nativity façade – the only part Gaudí completed before he died – and the Passion façade.
You then move on to the naves and the Western Sacristy and finish with the six towers and the basilica with the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory façade.
This set is available to pre-order now for $799.99 / £649.99, and ships in November, in plenty of time for Christmas. If you're after something a little cheaper, why not see our collection of fidget toys?
The biggest ever Lego set will be an absolute feat to build, and you get construct it in the order it has actually been built. Pre-order today to get it in November.
Once completed, which we imagine will take you a while, the Sagrada Familia will look beautiful displayed in your home. One of its most stunning features are the replica stained glass.
If you like Lego, why not try our Lego quiz below?
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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