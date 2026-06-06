Behold! Lego's biggest set ever, the Sagrada Familia. Pre-order it today

Lego has announced its biggest set ever, at 12,060 pieces. The model is a replica of Gaudí's impressive La Sagrada Familia.

You get to build it as it was actually constructed too, beginning with the Apse with Crypt, the Nativity façade – the only part Gaudí completed before he died – and the Passion façade.

You then move on to the naves and the Western Sacristy and finish with the six towers and the basilica with the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory façade.

This set is available to pre-order now for $799.99 / £649.99, and ships in November, in plenty of time for Christmas. If you're after something a little cheaper, why not see our collection of fidget toys?

LEGO® Sagrada Família: $799.99 at LEGO The biggest ever Lego set will be an absolute feat to build, and you get construct it in the order it has actually been built. Pre-order today to get it in November.

Once completed, which we imagine will take you a while, the Sagrada Familia will look beautiful displayed in your home. One of its most stunning features are the replica stained glass.

If you like Lego, why not try our Lego quiz below?