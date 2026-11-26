Like lots of parents, I'm always looking for activities that stop my kids sitting sedentary in front of screens. I use all the tech-free tactics I can, like arts and crafts and board games, but I also value the experiences tech can give them. I just want that tech to be more creative than a tablet or the TV.

Not all kids' tech is evil, and some is pretty darn great. I've found a niche that combines being a parent, my love of design and my years as an early years teacher, and it means I get to test some seriously good products. There are a few I'm firmly recommending, and they'd make great Christmas presents.

01. Yoto

(Image credit: Yoto)

I love the Yoto. I can't shout about this enough. We've been using it for the last seven years, I bought one when my daughter was two, and it's going from strength to strength in functionality and design (read my interview with the team who recently redesigned the hardware). The Yoto does have a screen but is very deliberately only using it to display fun pixel graphics, and the time.

If you're not familiar, you play stories and music hosted on cards via the Yoto machine – which comes in a full sized and mini version. Cards are available to buy – but you can also make your own cards, which is the major selling point for me. You can record your own content, or you can put MP3 files onto them. There's also an ever-changing library of podcasts and other audio, accessed via an app.

Yoto is currently up to 30% off – and it would make a fabulous Christmas present.

02. Nex Playground

(Image credit: Nex Playground)

Get the Nex Playground for £169/$209 at Amazon

I bang on about the Nex Playground to everyone – my family adores it. It's an active play system that gets players up and moving through its whole body tracking. In my experience, this console counters the usual effect video games or tablets have on children. It encourages discussion, collaboration with its gentle and imaginative games, which include sports like Bowling (my son's favourite), and big-name titles like How to Train Your Dragon and Bluey. See our full Nex Playground review here.

If you're thinking about a console for your children this Christmas, I really can't recommend this one enough – and it's also currently got 37% in the UK, and 30% in the US off for Black Friday.

03. Funbox 3D printer

(Image credit: UGEE)

Shop UGEE Funbox at Amazon

If you've got a younger child interested in 3D printing, this is a great option. As I say in my Funbox review, if your child is at the upper end of the 4-12 age bracket, I'd go for a proper 3D printer. My daughter is on the borderline at 9, but my son (5) would get plenty of life from this printer.

It's a fun design, and is super-simple to use via an app. You can draw designs and let the AI print them, or pick from a marketplace of designs (make sure you use the official UGEE designs for maximum effectiveness). Because it's enclosed, it's safer for kids to use.

It's currently got a small saving of $20 at Amazon.

04. Tin Can Phone

(Image credit: Tin Can)

This is the one I'm yet to try, but I'm so excited by the idea. I join a lot of parents in not wanting my children to have their own phones for a long while yet, but I realised that when I was younger I would be phoning my friends on the landline. We don't have a landline, and I gatekeep my own phone for obvious reasons. So I was searching for a solution – and the Tin Can is perfect.

Pitched as a New-School Landline phone, it connects to the WiFi and only phones/accepts calls from approved numbers (controlled via an app). If another child has a TinCan, they can phone each other for free, and other approved numbers can be called if you pay a monthly subscription.

I've got one on its way to me so I'll be doing a review on it soon, but I wanted to put it on your radar as I think it's such a smart idea. It's out in the US, and preorders are open for before-Christmas delivery in the UK.