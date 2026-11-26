I've tested Nothing's Headphone (a) and travelled across the Atlantic with its earbuds, so these Black Friday deals have caught my attention. The new Nothing Headphone (a) are down to $109, from $199, a chunky 45% saving, while the Nothing Ear (3a) earbuds have dropped to $69, from $99.
Nothing makes tech that stands out. Its focus on retro-future design, with nods to 80s cassettes and 90s game consoles, is unique in a space often focused on simple design. And its headphones are a good example. I've spent time with the brand's Headphone (a) over-ears and Ear (3) earbuds, and came away impressed by both. Now Amazon's Black Friday sale has made getting into Nothing's audio range considerably cheaper.
Nothing Headphone (a) – now $109 (was $199)
I reviewed the Headphone (a) earlier this year, and for an over-ear based on the premium Headphone 1 design, I didn't miss the luxury feel as much as I expected. At 310g, they're comfortable for long sessions, and the Roller and Paddle controls beat prodding a touch-sensitive earcup. The bass is punchy, and the vocals are clear, even on dense Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer tracks. Battery is rated at 135 hours with ANC off and 75 with it on. I stopped checking after day three.
Nothing Ear (3a) – now $69 (was $99)
Nothing Ear (3a) are the cheaper earbuds in Nothing's range, with 12mm drivers, 45dB hybrid ANC and six microphones for calls. I did take the pricier Ear (3) from London to Nashville and back, and its noise cancellation and sound made it my travel pair. I've also tested the older models, the Nothing Ear and Ear (a), and throughout, the similar design approach and quality suit commuting and everyday listening.
More Nothing headphone Black Friday deals I recommend:
Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With 6 Mics, 80hrs Playtime, Hi-Res Audio, KEF-Tuned, Spatial Sound, Comfort Fit & Fast Charging, White.
Read moreRead less▼
Wireless Earbuds, 45 dB Hybrid Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, Hi-Res Audio, Advanced Equaliser, Dual Connect, 6 Mics, 42.5 h Playtime, Wireless Bluetooth, Yellow.
Read moreRead less▼
Wireless Earbuds, Super Mic 45 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Hi-Res, 6 Mics, 12mm Dynamic Bass Boost, Dual Connect, ANC, Sport Earbuds for iPhone and Android, White.
Read moreRead less▼
Noise-Cancelling Headphone, Triple Driver, Hi-Res | Studio-Level Tuning, Flat EQ, Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio, 10 Mics, 68h Playback, USB-C Lossless Audio, Bluetooth 6.1, Black.
Read moreRead less▼
Headphone Pro Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.4 Over-the-Ear Headset, 50h ANC Playtime, Bass & Treble Slider, Custom EQ & Spatial Audio, Hi-Res LDAC, Light Green.
Read moreRead less▼
Open-Ear Headphones, Ultra-Light with Adjustable Earhooks, Multipoint Connection Bluetooth Earbuds, Clear Voice Technology for AI Calls, IP54, Fast Charging, ChatGPT Supported.
Read moreRead less▼
Subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter for details of curated offers, bringing the tools you need to create – and products perfect for the design-obsessed.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.