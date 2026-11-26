I've tested Nothing's Headphone (a) and travelled across the Atlantic with its earbuds, so these Black Friday deals have caught my attention. The new Nothing Headphone (a) are down to $109, from $199, a chunky 45% saving, while the Nothing Ear (3a) earbuds have dropped to $69, from $99.

Nothing makes tech that stands out. Its focus on retro-future design, with nods to 80s cassettes and 90s game consoles, is unique in a space often focused on simple design. And its headphones are a good example. I've spent time with the brand's Headphone (a) over-ears and Ear (3) earbuds, and came away impressed by both. Now Amazon's Black Friday sale has made getting into Nothing's audio range considerably cheaper.

(Image credit: Future / Nothing)

Nothing Headphone (a) – now $109 (was $199)

I reviewed the Headphone (a) earlier this year, and for an over-ear based on the premium Headphone 1 design, I didn't miss the luxury feel as much as I expected. At 310g, they're comfortable for long sessions, and the Roller and Paddle controls beat prodding a touch-sensitive earcup. The bass is punchy, and the vocals are clear, even on dense Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer tracks. Battery is rated at 135 hours with ANC off and 75 with it on. I stopped checking after day three.

(Image credit: Future / Nothing)

Nothing Ear (3a) – now $69 (was $99)

Nothing Ear (3a) are the cheaper earbuds in Nothing's range, with 12mm drivers, 45dB hybrid ANC and six microphones for calls. I did take the pricier Ear (3) from London to Nashville and back, and its noise cancellation and sound made it my travel pair. I've also tested the older models, the Nothing Ear and Ear (a), and throughout, the similar design approach and quality suit commuting and everyday listening.

More Nothing headphone Black Friday deals I recommend: