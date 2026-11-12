These are 13 of the best earphones on the market – and they’re all discounted for early Black Friday
Linsoul’s IEM sale is truly impressive – I own 10 of these sets!
As the 11/11 sale swings into early Black Friday discounts, I've found 13 (mainly) in-ear monitor (IEM) deals that I'd personally buy today – in fact I already own 10 of them, so I don't think you can get a stronger recommendation!
All of the below wired earphones are distributed by the IEM retailer, curator, and distributor Linsoul, and with that comes a certain guarantee of quality. Everyone I've tested from them has hit a high level of quality control, so really all you as the potential buyer have to worry about, is if the sound profile is to your taste.
As I've tried most of them, I'm going to give you my tuning impressions, plus any design and comfort highlights for each of them. Many of them feature in my list of the best IEMs under $500, and my favourite budget IEMs under $100 – so these aren't just random IEM deals, but rather a curated list of genuinely excellent options.
I were to pick only one? Considering price, sound and build quality, I would get the Kiwi Ears KE4 down from $199 to $169. It's a fantastic, modern IEM that has a best-seller since its 2024 release for very good reason.
The Kiwi Ears KE4 is the one I'd recommend to most people out of all of these IEMs. That's because it has such a deliciously detailed midrange, and loads of bass (though admittedly too much for me sometimes). For $200, it's great value, and real audiophile quality. Read my full Kiwi Ears KE4 review.
The Horizon is for those that want more detail, and can handle more treble than most IEMs. Some will find it too bright, but it's just on the right side for me. With a detailed bass and decent midrange, things may be touch lean, but they are also separated and detailed. Read my Ziigaat Horizon review.
I really like these, and especially because they're only $50 – well, $42 now! For a fun, V-shape sound signature, that's a really great price, and though things get a little fatiguing after a while with the Cadenza II's full upper mids, it's still a very good IEM for under $50. Read my Kiwi Ears Cadenza II review in full.
Now you're talking... $315 may seem like too much for many people to be spending on a pair of earphones. All I can say is, if you want the best balanced tuned IEM on the market, then this is it, and that's the price for entry. Honestly, Crin could have put the price up considerable, and I believe it's great value at the discounted price.
Like bass?! Yeah, so does HBB, and although he's made several IEMs with different brands, the Deuce is one of the most beloved. I certainly think the wads of bass bring detail as well as head-throbbing amounts. But the rest of the frequencies are well-tuned too. Definitely not for everyone, this, but it's the best basshead set I've heard yet.
This is one of my favourite IEMs to date. It's bassy and warm without losing impact in the lower end, or detail in the lower mids. There's plenty (too much?) upper treble, but I find it all very nicely balanced. It's lush, warm and musical, and I love it. Read my Xenns Tea Pro review.
This IEM is fun, fun, fun. There's plenty of bass and treble, and it is a straight down the road V-shape tuning, but there's just enough detail and richness in the midrange to bring this out of the low-brow, commercial-style fare... I think its discounted price of $250 is good for this IEM.
Want a pair of warm/neutral over-ear, open-back headphones? Well the Cypher is a good option, especially if you value great quality build. I found the sound to be a little soft in my Cypher review, but I can still see it being someone's ideal all-rounder.
The Halcyon IEM is a good option for those wanting that elevated treble that brings more detail to music, and who values a very small shell size. These things are tiny! I found them comfortable enough, but at the retail price I thought the Binary EP 321 were a better option. At the new sale price of $220, I think they're worth considering. Read my Kiwi Ears Halcyon review.
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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