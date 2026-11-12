These are 13 of the best earphones on the market – and they’re all discounted for early Black Friday

As the 11/11 sale swings into early Black Friday discounts, I've found 13 (mainly) in-ear monitor (IEM) deals that I'd personally buy today – in fact I already own 10 of them, so I don't think you can get a stronger recommendation!

All of the below wired earphones are distributed by the IEM retailer, curator, and distributor Linsoul, and with that comes a certain guarantee of quality. Everyone I've tested from them has hit a high level of quality control, so really all you as the potential buyer have to worry about, is if the sound profile is to your taste.

As I've tried most of them, I'm going to give you my tuning impressions, plus any design and comfort highlights for each of them. Many of them feature in my list of the best IEMs under $500, and my favourite budget IEMs under $100 – so these aren't just random IEM deals, but rather a curated list of genuinely excellent options.

I were to pick only one? Considering price, sound and build quality, I would get the Kiwi Ears KE4 down from $199 to $169. It's a fantastic, modern IEM that has a best-seller since its 2024 release for very good reason.