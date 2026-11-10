With £700 off, this LG soundbar is now the perfect upgrade for a home entertainment setup

There are a lot of all-in-one soundbars out there these days, but separates can still make the difference for a home entertainment setup, and they don't always have to cost so much more. Right now, AO has a massive £700 off the LG US80TR, reducing the price to just £399.

This is a full 5.1.3-channel package with real rear satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer. This makes it stand out from all those one-piece soundbars, which use virtual processing to try to mimic the effect of surround sound. The result is a fuller, more rounded and more immersive experience (also see our best headphones if you want options for listening alone).

Huge discount! Save 64% ($700) LG US80TR 5.1.3 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: was $1,099.99 now $399.99 at AO.com The LG US80TR is designed to deliver immersive audio with 5.1.3 channels and 580w of power, Dolby Atmos, Triple Level Spatial Sound and a centre up-firing channel for clear dialogue. AI Room Calibration Pro adapts to your space and it supports streaming through Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Apple AirPlay2.

Save 40% (£200) Samsung Q-Series 3.1.2 Soundbar : was £499.99 now £299.99 at AO.com For a more economical entry point, the Samsung Q-Series 3.1.2 is an appealing compromise at this price. It features front channels, a centre channel, 2 up-firing drivers and a dedicated subwoofer but no physical rear satellite speakers in the base package.

A real 5.1.3 soundbar system for wraparound audio

Modern flat-screen TVs are too thin to house quality speakers, often resulting in muddy sound and hard-to-hear dialogue. Soundbars provide a budget, space-friendly upgrade without having to run speaker wires across your room or buy an AV receiver.

Many of them come as a single piece and use processing to try to replicate the effect of surround sound. The LG US80TR 5.1.3 does things properly with physical rear speakers and subwoofer for more immersive sound while still keeping clutter to a minimum.

It comprises the main soundbar, wireless rear satellites and a dedicated subwoofer. With an output of 580W, it can handle quiet dialogue as well as loud sound effects and soundtracks with nuance and sensitivity. The drivers bounce sound off your ceiling to create overhead effects like rain, while the dedicated center channel puts dialogue at the fore where you want it and the subwoofer delivers a punch at the low end, also serving for music and gaming.