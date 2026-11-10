Premiere Pro is getting Adobe's Creative Agent, and it looks set to take a lot of the grunt work out of editing. In a pre-Adobe Max 2026 demo, I saw it apply effects across every clip in a sequence, track masked subjects through frames, and adjust colour and exposure across an entire sequence at once. The use-case argument for more AI, now Agentic AI, in creative work, and particularly here in video editing, continues to be a replacement for repetitive jobs that most editors would happily hand off.

That, of course, raises questions about who used to be handed those repetitive but creative jobs and whether those roles are now no longer viable. But for many creatives, particularly freelancers, handing process work to an AI agent is likely very enticing.

So let's take a closer look at the new Generative Media Tool for those looking to speed up their workflows. Instead of jumping between apps and AI services, editors can generate video, sound effects, soundscapes, and music directly in Premiere's timeline. You can select a range, describe what you need, and add the generated media as an editable clip, so you don't have to break your editing flow to get the material you need. The demo was certainly impressive.

More controversially, Adobe is also bringing supported third-party AI models into the workflow, giving editors more choice in how they generate video but also opening up Adobe's app ecosystem to external AI models such as Kling and Seedance 2.5, which have greyer areas than Adobe Firefly. More practically, a new Generative Remove tool, currently in beta, can delete unwanted objects from a video frame and shot, filling the space with realistic detail, even figuring out where related shadows of a now-omitted object should be removed.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Color Mode gives grading a new home

Color Mode is another big part of the Premiere Pro update. It's a dedicated colour-grading workspace that reshapes the interface around the job, with editable Style Presets that can apply a consistent look across an entire sequence. They're a bit like traditional Looks, only you can get inside them and adjust the individual elements.

You can also work across groups of clips, making it easier to fix inconsistencies between shots without grading each one individually. New on-screen HUDs provide feedback as you make adjustments, helping you stay focused on the footage rather than a wall of sliders.

Adobe is also expanding its AI-powered audio tools, including Enhance Audio, Separate Crosstalk, and Separate Sound Source, to clean up dialogue and separate elements in a mix.

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(Image credit: Adobe)

Premiere Mobile and the MCP

Premiere Mobile is getting the Creative Agent in private beta, bringing agentic editing to phones. It can turn footage into editable first cuts, make changes using natural-language prompts and help refine videos while keeping the creator in control.

Adobe is also adding hundreds of thousands of licensed music tracks from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to Premiere Mobile on iPhone, with Android coming soon. There's a catch: the music is licensed for personal, non-commercial videos, while commercial projects can continue to use Adobe Stock Audio.

Finally, Premiere is included in Adobe's Local MCP integrations preview. This allows third-party agents to work with native Premiere project files locally, alongside Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects. Importantly, sequences, bins and other project elements remain editable, meaning you can step in and make changes yourself.

As ever with these tools, the real test will be how much of the creative process editors are comfortable handing over.