These early Black Friday iPad deals have changed my go-to iPad recommendation

We've been covering Black Friday iPad deals for as long as I can remember (12 solid years to be exact!), and during all the time I've been involved, I've been a champion for the mid-tier iPad Air.

But annually increasing capabilities, and largely a price freeze, has meant that it's no longer my idea of the best iPad around anymore. That title now goes to the (not really that) humble iPad. The A16, 2025 version, to be precise.

Right now, you can buy the 11-inch, A16-chipped iPad for $399 over at Amazon, in what is the earliest Black Friday iPad deal that I've seen. I've got both this model and the most recent Air, and though I still enjoy the Air more, for the money, the entry-level iPad is the only one I would buy today.

The best early Black Friday iPad deals

Top deal Save $50 Apple iPad (2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon This is my new go-to recommendation to 80% of Creative Bloq readers. For those of you who edit video, then you'll need the Air or more likely the Pro. For artists, the Air is still the best option overall. But for the vast majority of use, the 2025 iPad is the ideal tablet, especially at $399!

3 machines in 1 Save £100 Apple iPad Air: was £749 now £649 at Amazon This is my all-time favourite iPad, and I like it more than the classic iPad mainly because I know that it's quicker, smoother and brighter... not that I particularly notice all of that in my everyday use. When it comes to professional use, digital artists should definitely choose between this and the Pro. Value for money makes this my pick.

Great value Save 8% ($99.01) Apple iPad Pro: was $1,199 now $1,099.99 at Amazon The iPad Pro is my least favourite iPad, and that's because I'm not a video editor or professional digital artists, so I have no need for its immense power. But then, even when you consider its potential, I just feel that it's a heavy tablet that's way over-priced. The Air and the classic iPad will always appeal over the Pro for me.

Not in the UK? Check out iPad deals in your region below.