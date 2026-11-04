This super-comfy higher-end budget ergonomic office chair has $70 off for Black Friday

We've reviewed a lot of office chairs over the years, and there's a brand we often come back to at the budget end of the spectrum. Sihoo is known for its fantastic-value M18, the cheapest ergonomic office chair we recommend, but it also makes some higher-end offerings. The Doro C300 Pro is the one that's most impressed us, and it's now reduced by $70 from $509 to $439 on the Sihoo website.

That's a lot cheaper than most of the best office chairs for back pain, and the Doro C300 Pro has a wide seat, breathable mesh, lumbar support, lots of adjustability and fantastic armrests.

Today's best office chair deal

We recognise that the C300 Pro is not the most beautiful office chair, and, like all Sihoo chairs, it takes some patience with assembly. But once you've got it set up, it is very comfortable.

The highlight is the lumbar support, which is one of the more comfy that we've tested, helping to support the back's natural 's' shape without making you feel like it wants to break you into submission.

Most of the chair's adjustability is as you'd expect from a higher-mid range ergonomic chair, but the armrests stand out. They go up/down, forward/back, and tilt and, most impressively, move laterally in and out from your chest. This is no minor detail: it provides more options for how you sit and allows you to freely move your arms as you want.

Not in the US? See the best budget office chair deals in your region below. Once you've made your choice, make sure you know how to sit properly in a chair.