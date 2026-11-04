The Xbox Series X-Bite is a working console ready for GTA 6, set inside an animatronic alligator, and you can win one.

Whether it's 'keeping it crypto' or Skunk Ape sightings, Florida has never needed help being weird. But with GTA 6 set to drop its fictionalised Leonida into the laps of millions of players, Xbox has decided to join in with the Xbox Series X-Bite: a custom-built alligator with a fully working Xbox Series X in its belly. A controller is clamped in its jaws, too. I wouldn’t rush to pick it up.

Made with McCann London, the beast comes from John Nolan Studio, the creature effects team behind animatronics for Jurassic World and Harry Potter. That pedigree shows. Rather than a console wedged into a novelty shell, this is a properly crafted creature, sculpted in clay, built up in fibreglass and finished by hand, with detailed scales and textured skin.

The Series X-Bite stunt is the latest in a series of events to publicise GTA 6, following Rockstar's takeover of Miami, including real-world billboards for in-game brands and the recent filthy South Park episode in which new footage was shown inside the cartoon show.

Scroll past the photos of the collectable Series X-Bite box to learn how to win one.

Photos of the Xbox Series X-Bite

The alligator's mouth makes for a handy Xbox controller stand. (Image credit: XBOX)

The alligator comes with its own stand, and inside is a GTA 6-ready Xbox console. (Image credit: XBOX)

The little glowing Xbox light lets you know things are on and ready for GTA 6. (Image credit: XBOX)

The limited edition, one of a kind Xbox Series X-Bite console comes in its own unique case. (Image credit: XBOX)

John Nolan sculpting the unique alligater model to turn into Xbox console. (Image credit: XBOX / John Nolan Studio)

John Nolan has created animatronics for Jurassic World and Harry Potter. (Image credit: XBOX / John Nolan Studio)

The idea riffs on Florida’s chaotic reputation, which is what inspired GTA 6’s Leonida in the first place. Between the alligator run-ins and the real-world headlines that read like Rockstar mission briefs, it’s an easy fit.

Sadly, there’s no word on a new console design for the rest of us. But you can win this one-of-a-kind creation through Xbox’s social channels, such as Xbox Facebook and Xbox Twitter, with the giveaway running until 19 November.

It’s daft, sure, but it’s a smart way to tap into the GTA 6 hype without just slapping a logo on a box. Just keep it away from the pool, or your fingers.

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Watch the Xbox Series X-Bite reveal video:

Xbox Series X – Disc Gaming Console $798 at Amazon US

Pre-order GTA 6 and buy an Xbox Series X: