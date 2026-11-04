Whether it's 'keeping it crypto' or Skunk Ape sightings, Florida has never needed help being weird. But with GTA 6 set to drop its fictionalised Leonida into the laps of millions of players, Xbox has decided to join in with the Xbox Series X-Bite: a custom-built alligator with a fully working Xbox Series X in its belly. A controller is clamped in its jaws, too. I wouldn’t rush to pick it up.
Made with McCann London, the beast comes from John Nolan Studio, the creature effects team behind animatronics for Jurassic World and Harry Potter. That pedigree shows. Rather than a console wedged into a novelty shell, this is a properly crafted creature, sculpted in clay, built up in fibreglass and finished by hand, with detailed scales and textured skin.
The Series X-Bite stunt is the latest in a series of events to publicise GTA 6, following Rockstar's takeover of Miami, including real-world billboards for in-game brands and the recent filthy South Park episode in which new footage was shown inside the cartoon show.
Scroll past the photos of the collectable Series X-Bite box to learn how to win one.
Photos of the Xbox Series X-Bite
The idea riffs on Florida’s chaotic reputation, which is what inspired GTA 6’s Leonida in the first place. Between the alligator run-ins and the real-world headlines that read like Rockstar mission briefs, it’s an easy fit.
Sadly, there’s no word on a new console design for the rest of us. But you can win this one-of-a-kind creation through Xbox’s social channels, such as Xbox Facebook and Xbox Twitter, with the giveaway running until 19 November.
It’s daft, sure, but it’s a smart way to tap into the GTA 6 hype without just slapping a logo on a box. Just keep it away from the pool, or your fingers.
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Watch the Xbox Series X-Bite reveal video:
Pre-order GTA 6 and buy an Xbox Series X:
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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