‘Puddles’ is a new outdoor campaign from Uncommon for British Airways, and it’s exactly what I needed on this grey, wintery British Wednesday. The series of photos shows beautiful, romantic reflections in puddles, each paired with the tagline “It’s Always Sunny Somewhere” and the name of a place that evokes a warm, sunny holiday. In every shot, there’s a plane flying in the sky.

It’s the perfect call to action for anyone stuck in colder climates, timed to coincide with the yearly spike in searches for holidays in sunnier places. See the gallery of images below, then head to our best print ads roundup.

I'm obsessed with the dark, moody photography that encapsulated that feeling of being damp and drizzly in the midst of a British autumn-winter. I also love how the images need a second glance to make sense of, with the figure in the foreground in such close focus they make an impact with shape alone before you notice all the details.

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Photographed by Daniel Benson at Making Pictures in an unscripted reportage shoot, the outdoor work is live now across Rail D6s in London, placed by MG OMD.