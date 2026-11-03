This year's creepiest Halloween advert looked surprisingly ordinary

Halloween 2026 saw some creepy get ups. Many of the most striking were highly elaborate, including Heidi Klum as a bloody severed hand, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as the Grady twins and Alexis Stone dressing as Michael Jackson.

But could the creepiest Halloween costume of the year be something a lot more prosaic? A clever creative campaign hit hard over the spooky season by arguing that 'the ultimate monster costume' involves little effort and could just as easily be worn on any other day of the year.

(Image credit: Do Not Behave)

On the surface, the social campaign was designed to look like a retail ad for an online Halloween costume store. But clicking through leads to a website listing what's described as a 'Real Life Monster Costume': an intentionally average men's white T-shirt and jeans with white trainers.

While, the costume immediately stands out for its apparent mundaneness, things take a turn in the description of what it includes. the site lists: friend/classmate/boyfriend/colleague/husband and outfit features: invading women’s personal space/ sharing nudes without consent/visiting chat rooms for tips on drugging.

The copy on the ‘buy’ button says 'DON’T BUY THIS BEHAVIOUR'.

The Ultimate Monster Costume was a tactical social campaign from Do Not Behave, an independent UK-based creative studio founded by creative director Jo Moore last year. The agency teamed up with educators What Makes a Man and Cheer Up Luv.

The aim of the unusual and paradoxically eye-catching ad was to highlight issues around violence against women and girls. The campaign suggests that the monsters behind sexual violence are often hard to detect because they often look like "everyday guys". Do Not Behave said it had received over 2.5k visits to the spoof site.

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The agency notes that violence against women and girls is being treated as a national emergency in the UK, with studies showing that it impacts roughly one in 12 women in England and Wales, taking the form of domestic abuse, sexual assault and rape, stalking, harassment, forced marriage, female genital mutilation, and digital/online abuse.

According to the Women and Girls Network, research indicates that approximately 97% of women who report sexual assault know their attacker. The campaign found a clever way to raise awareness of how commonplace the issue can be, particularly aiming get the attention of other men to ask male allies to be more vigilant.