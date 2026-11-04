Board is a new 24-inch touchscreen console that swaps controllers for chunky physical board game pieces and has had a teasing price cut ahead of Black Friday. Board is now $339.15 on Amazon, down from its $399 list price.
This isn't a big-screen game console; it's a mix of board gaming and retro tabletop bar video games. The flat-lying 24-inch touchscreen tracks the physical pieces you slide, spin and pick up. Includes the co-op cooking game Chop Chop and the six-game Retro Arcade Collection.
Those seven games and pieces are essentially modern takes on Asteroids, plus Chop Chop is a co-op culinary party game in the vein of Overcooked. You can expand your library with additional packs, but there's no subscription, and you can buy extras one at a time.
As the name suggests, Board is a 24-inch tabletop touchscreen console that uses physical pieces as controllers. Its PieceSense tech tracks each piece’s position and movement, blending board-game fun with video games, entirely subscription-free.
Why is Board worth a look?
The 24-inch anti-glare screen suits families and groups, with solo, co-op and competitive modes. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and 64GB of storage under the woodgrain-effect frame. It ticks my need for a new way to play games, feels retro and modern all at once, and I can see the family loving this like they do Nex Playground, particularly as some of the games feature party play and Tamagotchi ideas – Mushka is a little dog that lives inside Board and can be played with.
The pieces are the smart idea here. Board’s PieceSense tech identifies each piece, where it is, and how it’s moving, so kids who’d fumble a standard controller can pick up a plastic spaceship and fly it straight away. That active interaction gives Board an old-fashioned Nintendo appeal.
Get the extra Board games:
The Signature Game Collection pack, Board’s five most popular games, is 20% off. Games include Save the Bloogs, Sushi Duel Omakase, Spycraft, the digital pet Mushka, and the block-stacking Strata & Daily Build.
Save 20% on the newest game collection – Board’s Summer Game Collection adds three new games with physical pieces: the mirror-bending puzzler The Heist, the treasure-hunting Bloogs Blitz, and a 3-in-1 sports game bundle covering Golf, Pool, and Bowling.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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