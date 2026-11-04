The Spotify AI remixing controversy is about more than just music

The issue of AI-generated music on Spotify is causing controversy again, but this time with a twist. While the streaming service says it's cracking down on AI slop, it's also planning to let users generate their own AI remixes and covers (and to charge them for it).

The pricing and timeframe is not yet fully defined, but, according to the Financial times, Spotify aims to launch AI remixing by around February 2027 for a $4-$5 monthly surcharge on top of the price of a standard Premium plan. So far the reaction among both users and musicians has been tepid, but visual artists should also be watching what happens.

Spotify's proposal might seem reasonable. AI remixing will be an optional feature for users who want it, and artists can choose whether to opt in to license their work for it. For those who do, their fans get new ways to engage with their music, and they receive a new stream of royalties.

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That sounds reassuring until you consider how platforms like Spotify work. If enough artists join, participation could quickly turn into an economic necessity. If remixable songs receive more engagement, appear in more playlists and generate more activity, non-remixable work could become harder to discover. There's also a concern that AI-generated remixes themselves could crowd out original music.

Beyond Spotify, It's also a test case for a question facing every creative sector. Should technology help audiences discover artistic work, or treat art as raw material for endless algorithmic recombination?

In Spotify's vision, a listener might turn a ballad into a dance track or make one artist appear to perform another artist's song. The value shifts from the original work to how much it’s ‘reimagined’.

On social media, TikTok and Instagram already allow users’ visual content to be ‘remixed’. Applying the same concept to art transforms it from something we experience into something we personalise. Think the artist chose the wrong pitch? Change it. Don’t like the ending of a movie? Generate a different one

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On Spotify’s own community forum , one person describes this as like spitting in the face of artists. It trivialises their intent and judgment.

Art's power often comes from the fact that someone else made the decisions. The point of encountering another person's creativity is not that it reflects our own preferences, but that it shows us a perspective we didn't have before. When every creative decision becomes are our own choice, artistic intent becomes insignificant . That's bad not just for the artists, it also for the consumer's ability to critique art.