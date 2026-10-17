After the announcement of her divorce from Shia LaBeouf, actress Mia Goth was photographed earlier this week wearing a T-shirt reading “MY EX IS MY BIGGEST FAN”. Except she wasn't. It was the work of AI.

A spokesperson for Goth has called the viral ruse "disconcerting on a fundamental level," pointing the blame at Instagram for allowing the false image to circulate. But could pointing the finger at Meta just be scratching the surface of the issue?

(Image credit: @miagoth_ via Instagram)

The AI images of Goth appeared on the verified @miagoth_ Instagram account, which, despite the name, has no affiliation with the actress. Believing the fan account was real, numerous news sources reported on the AI images, further spreading the false information.

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“The fact that this fan account meets Instagram’s criteria to qualify for a ‘blue check’ is disconcerting on a fundamental level,” says Christine Tripicchio, spokesperson for Goth. “Beyond that, it is incomprehensible that Instagram evidently prioritizes the dissemination of forged and manipulated images over the protection and integrity of a public figure’s likeness.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Meta certainly has its own issues with AI slop, it's worth bringing into question how audiences and 'news' sources alike are quick to be trusting of AI imagery. AI labelling is simply not keeping up with the quantity of slop content. And when fan accounts can easily charade under the status of a blue checkmark, is it surprising that Goth's AI likeness went viral?

There's an undeniable level of parasociality between celebs and the public when it comes to social media, making stars appear more accessible and relatable. The internet loves a bit of drama, and the refinement of AI technology only makes it easier to stir the pot; Mia Goth's 'selfie' was too good to resist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether the AI image of Goth was created as a playful (albeit inappropriate) gesture to her divorce news or with the more malicious intent of creating fake drama, the rise of AI celebrity hoaxes is concerning. With recent deepfake drama like the Taylor Swift TikTok scam, it's unsurprising that stars are increasingly taking a stand against AI deepfakes by trademarking their voice and likeness.