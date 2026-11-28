Visa has refreshed its global identity for the first time since 2021, debuting a new flexible system that spotlights progress. From life's intimate moments to its grand celebrations, Visa has been a companion to many, but how do you distil that into an identity already so iconic?

The best rebrands aren't always about extreme metamorphoses; sometimes it's about capturing your brand essence to reinforce what the audience already knows. Unpretentious and wonderfully simple, Vias's new refresh is a prime example of how scaled-back branding can build authentic heart.

Created by Base Design, Visa's new strategy was shaped by people and the notion that progress looks different for everyone. Whether it's buying a coffee for the commute or scoring tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime gig, Visa is the quiet companion to these slice-of-life moments.

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“When you’re working with a brand as iconic as Visa, the challenge isn’t recognition. It’s relevance,” says Min Lew, managing partner and executive creative director at Base Design. “Our ambition was to build on Visa’s extraordinary equity while giving it a renewed sense of energy and expression, one that feels as relevant to the next generation as it does to the generations who have grown up with it.”

The refreshed branding centres around three visual elements – a new symbol, a signature graphic device, and a bespoke typeface. Derived from Visa's iconic wordmark, the new “V” brand symbol serves as a shorthand identifier and features Visa's slick wingtip design. A contemporary development, it modernises the brand without replacing its already strong identity.

A new hero graphic device derived from the bands of the original Visa logo brings a sense of dynamism to the identity, signalling momentum and progress. “The most powerful identities are built on simple ideas with extraordinary depth,” says Min.

"With Visa, we translated their role of championing everyday progress into a distinctive graphic expression. More than a framing device, the hero graphic device brings movement, direction, and possibility to the identity. This simple gesture becomes the foundation for a visual language that can be energetic at a global sporting event, confident and bold in a B2B environment, or vibrant and elevated for affluent audiences. Each expression is distinct, yet unmistakably Visa.”

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Finally, there's the addition of Visa Sans, a new typeface created in collaboration with Displaay Type Foundry. Taking direct influence from the Visa wordmark, the new typeface expands the brand's heritage into a concise, modern font, with authoritative geometric letterforms for legibility at scale and rounded forms to add a distinctly human warmth.

The identity also spreads into sonic branding, motion, and iconography, along with dedicated sub-identities such as Visa Infinite. To encourage playfulness while maintaining a sense of consistency, Base Design created three levels of expression. "A core identity for everyday communications, an extended version for more expressive storytelling, and bespoke “stretched” treatments that push the visual language further for highly visible experiential applications and marquee cultural activations."

In everyday life, Visa is often a subtle player. This flexible new identity doesn't scream for attention; it radiates authority and soul, shining in its unpretentious simplicity. “We have deep trust and recognition as a brand," says Visa’s chief marketing officer, Frank Cooper III. "This refresh gives us an opportunity to build on that, making Visa feel fresh and relevant for the next generation while staying true to what people know and value about us.”