If you want to play GTA 6 and get a Black Friday deal, it's a minefield of iffy offers and disappointment, but some hidden-away deals are actually worth it.

At a glance, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart are all reporting low stock of GTA 6 Standard Edition at $79.99, with no Black Friday price cuts. The one US price drop I have found is at key retailer Loaded (formerly CDKeys): the PS5 and Xbox digital code is $69.99, down from $79.99, or £69.99 £55.79 in the UK, but that's for the digital edition (okay, they're all digital, but there's no box to collect).

Xbox players can do better there. Loaded lists the Xbox Series X/S edition at $67.49 (was $79.99) and the Ultimate Edition at $85.99 (was $99.99), with the sale running through 1 December, so it's genuinely time-limited. It's a third-party key seller, so check the region before you pay.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games / Sony / Microsoft)

Get GTA 6 for less with this hack on Black Friday

Prefer to buy straight from the PlayStation Store? Discounted gift cards are the workaround. Newegg has about $5 off $70 PSN cards, and promo code BFF3538 takes $25 off $250 cards.

Or UK readers can head to Amazon and get the same £5 off GTA 6 on PlayStation 5, now £69.99 £64.95, without the PSN workaround.

Be careful with some Black Friday GTA 6 bundle deals

Sony has no official GTA 6 console bundle, and it raised US PS5 prices on April 2: the Slim Digital now lists at $599.99, the Slim with a disc drive at $649.99, and the PS5 Pro at $899.99, so keep these numbers in mind if you see a console and GTA 6 bundle deal. Couple that with Microsoft saying Xbox Series X/S won't be discounted, and you need to watch any bundle deals.

For example, the only US console-plus-GTA 6 package I've found is a PS5 Slim with GTA 6 and an accessories kit at Walmart: $929.99, down from $999.99. Best Buy lists the same bundle at $1,199.99. It saves $70 on paper, but the price is high compared to buying the pieces separately, so check exactly what's in the listing first.

The best GTA 6 console deals I've found

The good news? The best actual GTA 6 related deals I've found are Amazon's GTA 6 + accessory offers, for PS5 and Xbox, so I've listed them below.