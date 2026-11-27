If you want to play GTA 6 and get a Black Friday deal, it's a minefield of iffy offers and disappointment, but some hidden-away deals are actually worth it.
At a glance, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart are all reporting low stock of GTA 6 Standard Edition at $79.99, with no Black Friday price cuts. The one US price drop I have found is at key retailer Loaded (formerly CDKeys): the PS5 and Xbox digital code is $69.99, down from $79.99, or
£69.99 £55.79 in the UK, but that's for the digital edition (okay, they're all digital, but there's no box to collect).
Xbox players can do better there. Loaded lists the Xbox Series X/S edition at $67.49 (was $79.99) and the Ultimate Edition at $85.99 (was $99.99), with the sale running through 1 December, so it's genuinely time-limited. It's a third-party key seller, so check the region before you pay.
Get GTA 6 for less with this hack on Black Friday
Prefer to buy straight from the PlayStation Store? Discounted gift cards are the workaround. Newegg has about $5 off $70 PSN cards, and promo code BFF3538 takes $25 off $250 cards.
Or UK readers can head to Amazon and get the same £5 off GTA 6 on PlayStation 5, now
£69.99 £64.95, without the PSN workaround.
Be careful with some Black Friday GTA 6 bundle deals
Sony has no official GTA 6 console bundle, and it raised US PS5 prices on April 2: the Slim Digital now lists at $599.99, the Slim with a disc drive at $649.99, and the PS5 Pro at $899.99, so keep these numbers in mind if you see a console and GTA 6 bundle deal. Couple that with Microsoft saying Xbox Series X/S won't be discounted, and you need to watch any bundle deals.
For example, the only US console-plus-GTA 6 package I've found is a PS5 Slim with GTA 6 and an accessories kit at Walmart: $929.99, down from $999.99. Best Buy lists the same bundle at $1,199.99. It saves $70 on paper, but the price is high compared to buying the pieces separately, so check exactly what's in the listing first.
The best GTA 6 console deals I've found
The good news? The best actual GTA 6 related deals I've found are Amazon's GTA 6 + accessory offers, for PS5 and Xbox, so I've listed them below.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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