If you're looking for a handheld console that ISN'T a Nintendo Switch 2 this Black Friday, then I've got the perfect deal for you. I love my Switch 2, but after testing out the new Acer Predator Atlas 8 for the last few days, I'm 100% a convert. It's £235 off over at Very in the UK right now, which is a steal price for anyone looking for a Switch alternative to PC gaming on the go.

The Black Friday deal I've found is on the model I currently have, and the cheapest configuration. You get a 120 Hz refresh rate, Intel Arc G3 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous 8-inch display and Windows 11 installed.

The best part? You can bag an extra 10% off today when shopping with Very using the code BFSAVE, which brings the final price down from £999.99 RRP to just £764.10 (10% off £849) – a £235 saving!! We're not done yet either – gamers who buy the console and register their purchase via the Acer UK Offers portal can claim £265 in free loot/accessories and get a free copy of the mountain-biking title Mavrix, too.

Image 1 of 2 Using the Atlas with the Chizha Mount Ling 2 Pro Smart Creator Dock (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

I can honestly say, from the few weeks I've had with it, that my gaming experience feels so premium. Pair this with the Chizha Mount Ling 2 Pro Smart Creator Dock, and you're basically a pro gamer.

Why choose a handheld PC?

(Image credit: Future)

There are several big advantages of a handheld PC over a beefy gaming PC, as well as in comparison with more family-friendly consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2.

Despite what my headline says, it isn't necessarily about which of these consoles is the "best", as they're catered to 2 entirely different demographics.

I had never considered a handheld PC prior to getting the Atlas, given that I'm more of a cosy gamer. Animal Crossing, Pokopia, and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always been my comfort games, but knowing that I can play juicier titles like Jurassic World Evolution 3, Marvel Rivals, and even a bit of Death Stranding from the comfort of my sofa if I fancy is a luxury you can't put a price on.

(Image credit: Future)

I've had my PlayStation 5 for what feels like a decade now, but it's become something of a paperweight recently since my desk has been overtaken by work priorities and filming gear. While I did consider the PlayStation Portal, the reviews weren't really selling it for me.

Having a powerful handheld PC that I can pick up and move with me on the go means clutter doesn't limit my gaming time anymore. I can pick it up and put it down whenever without relying on a large monitor or being tied to a chair.

For portability, comfort, power, performance, and ease of use (no building your own PC from scratch), this console is five stars and worth every penny in my opinion. Sure, you can get rivals like the ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go for a lot less, but the Intel Arc G3 processor alone is revolutionary and currently the strongest PC gaming handheld silicon available.