Even if you haven't spent every waking hour of the past seven days immersed in the world of Leonida, you've sure seen a lot of the GTA logo lately. Along with the Vice City palette of pastel pinks, blues and sunset oranges, the logo has been everywhere, from developer Rockstar Games' billboards and murals to those GTA VI brand reactions.

For long-time fans of series, the GTA VI logo is a familiar design with the same core wordmark that's been in use since Grand Theft Auto III. But older readers who have never played GTA might also find it strangely familiar. That could be because it's based on a free typeface that was inspired by a very different kind of game.

The Grand Theft Auto logo history

Image 1 of 2 The Grand Theft Auto logo for the first game (Image credit: Rockstar Games) GTA 2 stripped things down (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The original Grand Theft Auto logo created by The Designers Republic for the first game's marketing featured cartoonish stars and flames for a '70s vibe. It was replaced by a simpler three-letter GTA logo for the second game, in the franchise. It was Grand Theft Auto III in 2001 that introduced the design we know today.

The GTA III logo (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The logo is largely based on Pricedown, a free typeface developed by the Canadian designer Raymond Larabie and published by Typodermic. In his post about the history of the font on the foundry's website, Raymond says his intention was to closely reinterpret Pinto Flare, a display face made for Franklin Photolettering in the late 1960s and best known for its use in The Price Is Right logo.

"I kept the boxy structure and the odd unicase letterforms with swash descenders, but I drew my version harder and more angular compared to Pinto Flare’s softer feel," he writes.

A sample image of the Pricedown font (Image credit: Typodermic)

Raymond says he released Pricedown on 30 November 1997. That was just two days after the first GTA came out for windows. And the coincidences don't end there. He says that when the font was later chosen by Rockstar's office in New York, he happened to be working as an art director at Rockstar Toronto. His colleagues weren't aware that someone working at the company had designed the font.

The Price is Right logo as used in around 2007 (Image credit: CBS)

So the world's most expensive video game has a logo based on a free font? And it works: the chunky letterforms with their rounded corners work perfectly achieving easy readability while fitting into the rest of the game's branding.

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But it would be a simplification to say that Pricedown is all there is to the GTA logo. Ultimately, Rockstar modified the letterforms and arranged them to make them work as a logo design. The three words of the franchise's name and held tightly in a block that's almost square, the 'r' and 'h' conjoin, and a black stroke provides separation against coloured backgrounds.

An additional touch has been added for each game in the form of the numbering: a pink neon sign-like script for Vice City, tattoo-like blackletter type for San Andreas, the V that recalls US currency design for GTA V.

The GTA VI logo (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Considering Grand Theft Auto's satire of US culture and society, it seems fitting for it to have a logo inspired by the identity of one of the country's longest-running TV series (see our pick of the best GTA VI Easter eggs for examples of how the game references pop culture and its own legacy).

Looking for the font? The original Pricedown, now called Pricedown Black is available free for desktop use, and you can download it directly from Typodermic. Raymond later expanded the font into a complete typeface family with other weights. To use those, you'll need to buy a licence. You can find them at MyFonts.

For more on the game of the biggest video game in history, check out our interviews with Rockstar Games' art team on GTA VI's environmental storytelling and the building design in GTA VI.