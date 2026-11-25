GTA 6 is having a wider impact than just being one of the highest-rated games ever, with a 99 on Metacritic; it’s making other developers rethink what they’re doing. This week, many devs came out and praised GTA 6’s technical achievements, from CD Projekt Red to Naughty Dog, but behind the scenes, those same creators are setting new benchmarks to complete.

The impact of GTA 6 is simple: it’s as impressive as all great art is, because it expands what's possible through a captivating vision and flawless execution. And it’s making developers think and rethink.

CD Projekt Red promises a "comparable leap"

CD Projekt Red is no slouch when it comes to technically advanced games and graphics, but even they are having that moment. The studio behind The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 has admitted that GTA 6 inspires its developers, with joint CEO Michał Nowakowski saying he expects The Witcher 4 to make a similarly huge leap over its predecessor.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As reported on Polygon, speaking during the company's latest investor call, Nowakowski was asked whether the jump from The Witcher 3 to The Witcher 4 would be comparable to the one between GTA 5 and GTA 6. His answer was pretty emphatic.

"Do we believe there's going to be a comparable leap between Witcher 3 and Witcher 4? I think so, yes," he said. "I mean, it's been 11 years."

The studio is working to make The Witcher 4 "significantly better-looking and improved in terms of pretty much every possible facet of the game", adding that players should expect a much bigger jump between the two games.

Why The Witcher 3 to 4 is an 11-year jump

That's quite a promise, although there's a good reason to be ambitious. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now 11 years old, and while its world still looks fantastic (especially after its recent remaster), the technology and expectations for open-world games have moved on considerably.

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GTA 6 is an obvious comparison, but I'm more interested in what CD Projekt Red does differently. Rockstar has its own way of building a world, and The Witcher's appeal has always been its atmosphere, character design, and strong writing. I don't need Ciri's world to look like Vice City, but I do want the same depth and sense of a living world Rockstar has created. Following this year’s Unreal Engine 5.6 tech demo, I’m sure The Witcher 4 will impress, possibly setting a new standard.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

What The Witcher 4 should do differently from GTA 6

CD Projekt Red is clearly putting a lot of its development resources into The Witcher 4. Its latest figures show 513 developers working on the game, compared with 199 on Cyberpunk 2. The latter is still in the earlier stages of development, so expect that team to grow. The Witcher 4 is currently targeting a 2028 release, while Cyberpunk 2 is further away, and by that time we’ll be in the realms of PlayStation 6 and Unreal Engine 6.

There's also a question of how much money studios need to spend to reach these new visual standards. Nowakowski was keen to stress that GTA 6 hasn't changed CD Projekt Red's development philosophy, describing its projects as ambition-driven rather than simply budget-driven.

Perhaps that's where the GTA 6 hype is sidelined: few developers have Rockstar’s billion-dollar budgets, and no indie ever will, but CD Projekt Red has UE6 and faith in its artists, technicians, and writers. You still need artists with a clear idea of what they want to create, and developers who know how to bring that vision to life.