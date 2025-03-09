While the latest release of the PlayStation 5 had some fans a little underwhelmed, the promise of a PS6 redemption has kept many hopeful – until now. Taking to Reddit, one fan analysed the PlayStation's design history, theorising that the new console could be even thinner (and stranger) than the PS5. Yes, it's possible.

I'd like to preface that this is merely a playful fan theory, but I hope PlayStation isn't getting any ideas – the last thing we need is a new console that resembles an elongated block of cheese. Honestly, I think they need to take a leaf out of the retro games console book. What happened to the good old-fashioned rectangle?

Noticing that the PlayStation has previously resembled certain skyscrapers, redditor u/tuchaioc took to the r/playstation subreddit to share their findings. "After careful calculations I am POSITIVE this is what the PS6 will look like," they wrote, presenting the subreddit with a wild architecture-based conspiracy, mapping out the plot points of each building to form the rough definition of a 'pattern'. Based on their findings, supposedly the PS6 will resemble Moscow's One Tower – a sharp, angular building with a wedge-style design.

Sadly tuchaioc's theory has some discrepancies, as one user noted "Unfortunately some of those buildings were built after their console counterparts." That didn't stop others from playing along, with one fellow redditor writing "Delete before the FBI sees" while another added "Absolutely a logically sound speculation." I guess we'll have to wait and see if the predicitons are true – see you in 2028. For more gaming news check out the Switch 2 Joy-Con patent that's perplexing Nintendo fans or take a look at our picks of the best games consoles.