Fans think the PlayStation 6 design could be even worse than the PS5

Have we not suffered enough?

PlayStation 5
While the latest release of the PlayStation 5 had some fans a little underwhelmed, the promise of a PS6 redemption has kept many hopeful – until now. Taking to Reddit, one fan analysed the PlayStation's design history, theorising that the new console could be even thinner (and stranger) than the PS5. Yes, it's possible.

I'd like to preface that this is merely a playful fan theory, but I hope PlayStation isn't getting any ideas – the last thing we need is a new console that resembles an elongated block of cheese. Honestly, I think they need to take a leaf out of the retro games console book. What happened to the good old-fashioned rectangle?

