A lot is going on in Arkheron. Bonfire Studios' competitive multiplayer game drops players into a dark fantasy world where teams battle through an ever-changing Tower, collecting equipment and abilities as they fight. It's fast and chaotic, which creates a challenge for the art direction: how do you make a game look beautiful when players barely have time to take in what's on screen?

Built in Unity, Arkheron answers by putting gameplay at the centre of its visual identity. That has shaped the rotating isometric camera, the colourful character designs, and how weapons, animation, and sound communicate information during combat.

I spoke to Nate Bowden, art director at Bonfire Studios, about Arkheron's world, its characters and the visual language that holds them together.

Read our GTA 6 review for more gaming inspiration

Dahla, an Eternal with pink magical claws was the test-bed design for the game's use of colour. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

How Arkheron's look grew out of its gameplay

Asked for the first image that made the team feel "this is Arkheron", Bowden doesn't offer one. "I don't know if there was a single piece of art that suddenly made everything click for everyone all at once," he says. "I think Arkheron's visual identity has been something we've discovered and refined over time."

The look grew up alongside the mechanics. "The IP and its look and feel started in parallel with 'finding the fun' in its gameplay and design," he says. "Once the Arkheron that we know and love now started to take shape, art followed suit, and the team started making choices that enhanced the gameplay experience rather than just looked cool for its own sake."

If he had to name a single visual idea, it would be the camera. "It would have to be the camera and the choice to make it isometric and also one that rotated around the player," he says. "That helped inform so many decisions on where we should put time and effort."

Arkheron concept art shows how the isometric camera can work to rotate around the player. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

It also shaped how the team approached dark fantasy. "I think there's a misconception that dark fantasy has to be relentlessly dark, grim, or oppressive," Bowden says. One of the team's guiding ideas has been a world that's "hauntingly beautiful", and he thinks they've shown that "you can have environments and characters that have a broad palette of colours and still feel melancholic, mysterious, and dangerous."

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For another game that resists photorealism, read how Blades of Fire flew in the face of modern video game aesthetics, taking a painterly, high-contrast route.

His example is the rework of Dahla, the game's deadly dancer. The Eternals at the time already resembled today's lineup, but their designs were more detailed, and the palettes were, in his words, "very clamped and constrained". Then came the challenge. "The challenge I put in front of the team was 'we are going to have pink in the game.'"

"In the end I believe that she turned out not only more vibrant and colourful, but also even more threatening than her original design, which tended to disappear in the shadows," he says. The wider cast now has a broad range of colours, and the payoff is practical. "When you are in those crazy fights, it is so much easier to differentiate the characters from one another from colour alone."

A wider palette helps players tell opponents apart mid-fight. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

Arkheron's Tower: an afterlife built from memories

"Oh man, I could answer this question forever," reflects Bowden when the focus turns to the story behind the Tower.

The short version: the Tower is an afterlife inhabited by Echoes, entities that were once human in the living world. They're trapped in an endless cycle by their own unfinished business, as the Tower builds itself up and then essentially resets. Everything in Arkheron, from someone's appearance to a piece of furniture, is formed from someone's memory, and none of it needs to be accurate. "They're imperfect recollections, shaped by emotion, experience; all rooted in that unfinished business," he says.

A type of Echo called Builders creates the levels. "Their memories and unfinished business are so strong and profound that they have, in a way, contaminated the tower architecturally."

"We want the world to feel like it has a history, even when you don't fully understand that history when you begin," Bowden says. Their stories will be revealed as people play, "which is something we can't wait to share."

The Tower's levels are shaped by the memories of Echoes called Builders. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

Building maps that work as both fantasy spaces and competitive arenas can be difficult, but Bowden is direct in how the art team approached it. "One of the principles I feel most strongly about is that gameplay has to come first. We can create the most beautiful environment imaginable, but if it makes the game harder to understand or less enjoyable to play, we haven't done our job as developers."

The camera can orbit the action, and players are often fighting several opponents, so they need to read their surroundings almost instantly. That means thinking about silhouettes, landmarks, navigable space and how much visual information players are being asked to process. Bowden doesn't see those as limits. "Quite the opposite; they force us to make stronger decisions."

Silhouettes and landmarks help players read the arena almost instantly. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

How Arkheron's characters stay readable in chaotic fights

Where Arkheron's character work puts its emphasis surprised me. "A lot more emphasis is ultimately put on the items vs. the character's bodies themselves," Bowden says. "That's not to say that we don't put a lot of love and attention there too, but as a player it's more important that you quickly recognise what that enemy player has equipped, because that's 100% going to impact how you respond in combat."

So the items get every tool the team has. "Yes, of course we think about colour and shape, but we really live and die by the emphasis we put on bespoke audio, animation, and VFX." He gives three examples:

"I can literally hear you from offscreen and know when you have switched to Ravah's Crossbow. When you attack with Dahla's weapons, you move like a dancer because you are embodying her with her items. When you use Karriv's abilities, you are literally setting the playspace on fire."

The characters themselves have to work at two scales. Up close, they should be "beautiful, detailed, and full of personality". In play, they're seen from an elevated camera, surrounded by other players, abilities and effects. "At that distance, a lot of traditional character detail simply disappears. What remains is silhouette, proportion, movement, sound, and colour," he says. Because players can combine equipment and abilities in different ways, "we're not just designing a fixed cast of characters. We're creating a visual language that helps players understand what they're encountering."

Eternals have to work both up close and at small scale in play. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

When thinking about the creative process, Bowden uses the Eternals as an example, whose items are driven by gameplay. New ones usually start from a fun gameplay prototype. Sometimes the trigger is a narrative need, and sometimes it's a drawing from the skin design process that "we all just agree needs to be flushed out and developed as an Eternal."

A small group works out what's missing. If the starting point is a combat prototype, that means working out who the person was in the living world, what their unfinished business was, and what they looked like while alive. Then a larger strike team, with someone from each discipline, hears the pitch of the backstory and abilities. The team gives them "as few visuals as possible", usually just a living-world drawing, and lets them decide how the character will look, sound and move. "That kickoff pitch and backstory is the North Star that we keep referring back to throughout the process."

A broader palette helps players tell Eternals apart mid-fight, as shown in the design for Irenna. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

Arkheron cosmetics and skins: expressive, but never confusing

"I think the best cosmetics do more than simply make a character look different," Bowden says. "They give players another way to express themselves, and ideally they reveal something interesting about the world." Every cosmetic reflects something about who that person was in the living world, an area of the Tower, or "an ecology or culture that has developed over aeons in this afterlife."

The team also decided early that although cosmetics are often designed as cohesive sets, players can mix and match between them. "Arkheron is ultimately about cool combinations of items and cosmetics are no exception," he says. "We've already got some awesome and unanticipated cosmetic combos that our team has put together during our playtests."

Identity, memory and transformation are already central to the world, which he says makes exploring different looks for a character feel natural. "I'll give a funny example just to illustrate that," he says. Someone in the living world may have been a baker, and the team could design a baker-themed Echo. But in the lore, that baker may have spent a thousand years in the Tower, mostly in one of the Builders' areas, say the Archivist's level. "That same Echo may now totally take on the look of the level they inhabit vs. what they do or don't remember from the living world."

Readability sets the limits. "A cosmetic should never leave another player confused about what they're fighting or what's happening on screen," Bowden says. He describes an emote for the Armored Swan skin where you pop angelic wings. "I would have loved to have you fly or float in the air when you use it, but that would be terrible for gameplay and add a lot of player confusion." Size is off the table too, as he says, "I can't have a character skin that is two times larger than the other skins because our hitboxes need to stay consistent for combat and we wouldn't want a player confused for an enemy NPC."

Cosmetics reflect who someone was, but must never confuse players in combat. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

Polish as "conscious removal"

"One of the most important things we keep beating the drum on is that visual quality isn't necessarily about putting more things on screen," Bowden says. "Often, it's about knowing what to leave out. I like to think of polish as an act of conscious removal."

Combat is crowded, and there's a natural temptation to make every character, ability, effect and environment as spectacular as possible. "I think that's a trap that happens when you look at any one of those facets in a vacuum," he says. What guards against it is that the whole team plays every day. "My favourite thing about the culture of the whole Arkheron team is that we all play the game every day. That forces all of us to look at everything in context and as a whole and not as one detail over on your own desktop."

That leads to a set of questions he keeps asking. "What should the player notice first? What's important to gameplay? What can remain atmospheric or understated?" Lighting gives environments mood and personality, but it also has to support character and combat readability. Visual effects should make abilities feel powerful and satisfying while letting players understand what's happening and respond.

Lighting and effects have to feel powerful without hiding the action. (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

On PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the goal is simple. "One of our goals has been to make Arkheron feel like Arkheron regardless of where you're playing it." The game was built from the start to feel great on controller as well as mouse and keyboard, which affects performance, readability, responsiveness, and how much information players see.

Platforms have different technical constraints, so the team has to decide where to spend its resources. "I think there's an important difference between preserving every individual visual detail and preserving the artistic intent," he says. The team wants to deliver the atmosphere, character identities, combat clarity, and overall feeling of the world consistently. "And frankly, being disciplined about performance and readability often makes the game better for everyone, regardless of platform. Speaking for myself, the aspect that excites me the most is being able to play with my friends regardless of our hardware of choice."

Bowden wants Arkheron to feel like Arkheron on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X (Image credit: Bonfire Studios)

What Bowden wants Arkheron players to feel in the first hour

"I hope their first reaction is curiosity," Bowden says. A video, and especially a screenshot, is likely to give the wrong impression of how the game plays. "You might see that isometric camera and think it's a point-and-click game, or you may see that it is PVP and think it's going to play like a MOBA. It won't." The art, the lore and the gameplay, he says, "are familiar ingredients that are combined in a really original way."

It's a game where you're constantly learning: discovering equipment, trying ability combinations, figuring out how to cooperate with teammates, and outplaying opponents. "There's something incredibly satisfying about the moment when all of that starts to click." The art's job is to make that journey feel exciting and intuitive, with a world that captures the imagination, characters and abilities that make you feel powerful, and visual feedback that explains why you succeeded or failed.

His hope for the first hour: "If a player finishes their first hour thinking, 'I have no idea how good I could get at this, but I really want to find out,' I think we've accomplished something pretty special."

Visit Arkheron and sign up to the playtest. The game enters Early Access on Friday, 27 November, 2026, for PC (Windows), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.