Lisa Lennon was born on the Isle of Man, a place steeped in myth and folklore. That perhaps shows in her art style, which defines as magical realism with a focus on classical portraiture. She works with watercolours, building up many layers while adding details.

Below, Lisa introduces four examples of her work. If you're inspired and need supplies for your own art, see our guides to the best watercolour paints and the best watercolour pencils.

The Morning Shore

(Image credit: Lisa Lennon)

“This science fiction piece was dreamed up while walking by the sea. Her headpiece is inspired by the pebbles there. I love wide open spaces; they give me a lot of scope to play with atmospheric scenes.”

The Plain of Towers

(Image credit: Lisa Lennon)

“This is where fantasy meets science fiction. I was working with local folklore and became obsessed with goblins and elves. I developed a collection called ‘Space Goblins’.”

The Air Fields

(Image credit: Lisa Lennon)

“Another in the ‘Space Goblins’ series. How did Tudor clothes end up in outer space? We can only speculate, but I do love a good riff, and it’s always a large technical challenge to get it right.”

Goblina

(Image credit: Lisa Lennon)

“One of my classic goblins. I so enjoy painting these rather cantankerous, sassy personalities. My focus here – technique-wise – was to have a vintage look to the colour and quality, all while retaining a contemporary, whimsical feel. I love this one.”

You can see more of Lisa's work on her website.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.

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