The best 3D scanners have changed the game for custom manufacturing, and they continue to advance. Creality, which also makes some of the best 3D printers, already has a wide range of solutions, including the versatile Sermoon P1S.

Now, it's added to the family a new device that looks set up to speed up workflows for those working in automobile custromisation. The Raptor Pro Max builds on the existing Raptor Pro handheld scanner but almost doubles the number of cross blue laser lines and unlocks a 40% larger single capture range.

(Image credit: Creality)

The Raptor Pro Max has 42 cross blue laser lines, up from 22 on the Raptor Pro, and it can reach up to 1.26 million measurements, raising the maximum scanning rate by approximately 91% while offering a single capture range of up to 480 × 330 mm at a working distance of 550 mm.

That wider coverage and higher scanning rate mean that you can capture more of a bumper, door or body panel in each pass, which gives successive frames more shared geometry to maintain stable tracking. The expanded coverage also helps reduce the number of markers required by up to 25%.

Creality says the reduction of repeat passes, the need for repositioning and the application of markers means users can complete scans of automotive workpieces in up to 40% less time. That will allow custom parts to be moved into design and trial-fitting work more quickly.

For smaller features, there's also the option to switch to seven parallel blue laser lines to capture edges, threads, and chamfers. Together, the two blue laser modes cover objects from 5 to 4,000 mm in size. Creality cites volumetric accuracy of 0.02 mm + 0.08 mm/m.² The blue lasers can also capture suitable black and metallic surfaces without scanning spray.

During handheld scanning, real-time preview in Creality Scan lets operators monitor coverage as they move around a part. The Blue Laser Line Mode operates at up to 60 fps and the a near-infrared (NIR) structured-light mode at up to 30 fps, with geometry or texture tracking. There's built-in anti-shake functionality to help reduce the impact of hand movement.

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Price and availability

(Image credit: Creality)

The Creality Raptor Pro Max has a suggested retail price of $1,799, which is reduced by around 10% for a limited time to $1,619. There's also a limited-time bundle including a Scan Bridge for $1,799.

Check out the Creality US store or UK store for more details.