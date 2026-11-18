The limited-edition Switch 2 is still a nightmare to find, but I’ve spotted a small saving on the Zelda console, plus some tempting Ocarina of Time bundles. If the Zelda-themed console has caught your eye, I’ve found two places selling it for less than Nintendo’s asking price.

The Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition is £429.99 at Argos, undercutting the £434.99 retail price by a small £5. Hardly a king’s ransom, but for limited-edition hardware this in demand, I’ll take it.

The standard Switch 2 is reduced from £419 to £389.

Zelda is having quite a year. Nintendo is celebrating 40 years of the series and has brought back Ocarina of Time in a full Switch 2 remake. Launched on 29 October, the special edition features a black-and-gold Triforce design on the console and dock, with green-and-gold Joy-Con 2 controllers to match. Under the skin, it’s the same as the standard Switch 2, so you’re paying for the looks and the collectability, not extra power.

The UK has a small discount on the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 and stock, but the US is still waiting. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Where to buy the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2

Check stock before you set off or place an order. Argos lets you check delivery and collection by postcode.

US readers are not so lucky. Restocks are coming but will be limited; the best advice is to visit GameStop in person, as it sells stock only in-store for its retail price of $529.99. I say this because while you can get a console online at places like Best Buy, you'll pay upwards of $739.95. Scaplers in the US are having a field day.

The Limited Edition Switch 2 looks incredible, but remember it doesn't actually include the game. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Want Ocarina of Time with your Switch 2?

If you don’t care about the special-edition shell and just want to play the remake, the savings are bigger, and both the game and the standard console are in stock.

Very has a standard Switch 2 bundled with Ocarina of Time for £443.99, down from £473.99. That’s £30 off.

There’s also a Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle with Ocarina of Time for £449.99, advertised as £59.99 off the usual combined price. You get a second game thrown in, which is handy if you want more to play on day one.

In the US, you can pick up the Ocarina of Time remake for $54.99 on Amazon, the lowest price yet. That’s $5 off the digital version. Nintendo’s Black Friday bundles include the Switch 2 + Sports Resort for $529 and the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World for $549, both at Amazon.

As I reported before, Woot’s $469 Switch 2 deal remains the lowest price since Nintendo’s May price increases. But the catch is you need a Prime membership to get the deal. Already a member? Then it's a good offer.

If you grew up on Link and Hyrule then the Zelda 40th Anniversary Limited Edition console is worth the extra money. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Is the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 worth buying?

It’s a lovely Limited Edition console, especially if you grew up with Link. The Triforce detailing and gold trim set it apart from the standard console, and it’s a neat way to mark four decades of Hyrule. It's the kind of hardware design that makes a perfect gift over a standard Switch 2.

Just don’t forget it doesn’t come with Ocarina of Time. You’ll need to buy the game separately. So the real cost is around $60 / £70 more than the deals I've found.

If playing the remake is the priority, the standard Switch 2 bundle at Very or Woot makes more financial sense. If you’re a Zelda collector, grab the anniversary edition while you can.