Technology has made it easier for creative professionals to work from anywhere at anytime, but travel can still bring some challenges. Running out of battery when you need to finish a piece of work out in the field is a common one, and passing through an airport with a bag full of tech can still be a hassle.

Fortunately, there are eight travel accessories that could all potentially save the day at some point during a trip, whether you're going on a work journey or just visiting family for the holidays. These handy gadgets could help you find your gear, save your work, keep you charged up or just improve your entertainment experience when you're on the go. And some of them have decent discounts now that the Black Friday sales have started!

For larger pieces of hardware, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best portable CAD laptops.