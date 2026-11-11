This coffee machine won two design awards and now has £150 off for Black Friday

The best coffee machines are wonderful pieces of design. The sleek Rivelia LatteCrema is a fine example. Its intuitive, versatile mechanism and chic, compact form earned it both an iF Design Award and a Red Dot Design Award back in 2024, and now there's a massive £250 off at the De'Longhi website.

This is a bean-to-cup coffee machine. It can grind your beans, brew a wide range of coffees and froth milk to perfection all while looking the part, and it comes from one of the most reliable brands in the mid-range of the market. See below for more details on the deal.

The best early Black Friday coffee maker deals

Top deal Save £150 De'Longhi Rivelia LatteCrema, Jade Green: was £749.99 now £599.99 at Delonghi UK The chic Rivelia LatteCrema grinds your beans, brews your coffee and froths your milk, all in one great-looking machine. It can adjust grind and extraction parameters to match the beans you pour into the active hopper, and you can select from 16 drinks at the touch of a button on the display.

Grinding your beans fresh right before brewing is one of the keys to great tasting coffee. For many, that means choosing between a separate grinder and coffee machine or a large bean-to-cup machine that eats up a good chunk of a kitchen counter. The Rivelia LatteCrema has been designed to do everything without taking up minimal space.

Automatic adjustments and interchangeable 250g bean hoppers make it easy to swap between different coffees, and the LatteCrema Hot Technology lets you adjust foam levels (from flat/hot milk to light or thick, super-fluffy foam) for drinks like cappuccinos, flat whites, and latte macchiatos.

The intuitive one-touch display lets you swipe through a variety of 16 drinks and allows you to store up to 4 user profiles, which can remember your favorite drink strengths and volumes.

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