Wake up and smell the Black Friday coffee machine deals – there's up to £250 off

Whether you like your coffee black or with milk, the Black Friday sales are the best moment of the year to finally upgrade your home coffee making setup. The deals have begun already, and I've spotted a trio of great offers, including a massive £250 off the Sage The Barista Touch at Currys.

This is a Bean to Cup coffee machine, which means it grinds your beans as well as making the coffee. Fresh grounds are one of the keys to getting the perfect brew, and an all-in-one machine saves having to buy separate appliances and find the space and sockets for them.

See below for more details on this and other early Black Friday coffee machine deals available now.

The best early Black Friday coffee maker deals

Top deal Save £250 Sage The Barista Touch Bean to Cup coffee machine: was £1,049.99 now £799.99 at Currys The Barista Touch is a complete home coffee-making hub that maintains the look of a classic espresso machine. It has an integrated precision conical burr grinder, a ThermoJet espresso system and an auto steam wand optimised for latte art. The touchscreen makes it quick and easy to adjust water temperature, coffee strength and milk texture, and you can save up to eight personalised programs.

3 machines in 1 Save £200 Ninja Ninja AutoBarista AE1001UK: was £849 now £649 at AO.com Traditionalists might turn their nose up at the Ninja AutoBarista as it foregoes the classic portafilter for a hands-off, push-button mechanism, but that does make make life easy on a busy morning. It has a steel conical grinder with a built-in digital scale to weigh your coffee and an automated Grind IQ feature that attempts to auto-calibrate settings based on flow and pressure. Beans go into the hopper, and coffee drops straight into the brew group inside the machine.

Great value Save 13% ($23.20) De'Longhi Dedica Style: was $179.90 now $156.70 at Amazon If you want a simple morning espresso without the distraction of digital displays and an infinite array of possibilities, the much simpler De'Longhi Dedica Style offers great value and a sleek, classic design. There's no grinder or programming, but it's a reliable, beautifully designed machine that can make two espressos at once and has a wand to froth or steam milk for cappuccinos, macchiatos or lattes.

Not in the UK? Check out coffee machine deals in your region below.