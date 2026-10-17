Ikea throws shade at Tesla with "safe and affordable" flying car

Tesla proved it still has a knack for spectacular marketing stunts this week, revealing what could be the world's second flying car in a livestreamed event. The flying Tesla Roadster Rocket Edition – or at least a concept for it – was made to drive up a halfpipe, perform a kickflip and then glide to the ground using SpaceXAI thrusters and compressed air.

The production car won't arrive until at least 2028, may not be road legal and can be reserved by invite only, reportedly requiring a deposit of $500,000. For anyone not able to part with that amount of money on a reservation agreement that explicitly states that there's no guarantee of delivery, Ikea thinks it has a safer, more affordable option that's available in store today.

Ikea's marketing departments already have a reputation for ingenious quick thinking. We recently saw it jump on 2026's Wicker trend faster than you can say "Alexander Skarsgård". But Ikea Taiwan's response to the Tesla Roadster concept's flying abilities is as impressive as the car's own 0.9-second 0-60mph record.

Its answer for a Tesla Roadster Rocket Edition setup suitable for any home is to combine a 4-piece $12.99 Ikea Lillabo toy car set with a Brokglim bath towel. "Real life, baby," it says in the Instagram post above, echoing Tesla's caption in its own post below, before adding "Safe, affordable."

I'm not sure how you're supposed to fix the towel in the air like that, and I don't think the Lillabo has a fan-based suction system to keep it on the track, but kids have even more imagination than Tesla; I'm sure they can work something out. You could also try a slot car race track.