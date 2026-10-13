The new Citroen 2CV is reminding people of a very different (but equally iconic) car design

We've already seen plenty of controversial electric car designs from heritage brands, from the Ferrari Luce to the Jaguar Type 01 and the Bentley Torcal. But those luxury offerings have just been upstaged by a development at the opposite end of the market: an electric revival of the iconic Citroen 2CV.

The electric Citroen 2CV revealed at the 2026 Paris Motor Show is only a concept vehicle, and the specs for the future production model have not been revealed. The company says it aims to enter full production in 2028, and it's targeting a price of around €15,000.

The concept car is a promising taster. It looks unmistakably like the classic 2CV, originally released in 1948. It has the rounded headlights and curved canvas roof along with the famous ribbed bonnet. With a targeted weight of around one tonne and compact 3.76m length, it also has compact proportions, bucking the tendency for revivals to supersize previously small cars.

On social media, the design is being compared to the equally iconic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, a ride-on toy car aimed at under fives. But I wouldn't say that's necessarily an insult.

The new 2CV feels honest and practical with its lightweight construction and simple body panels, but it's also delightfully quirky, putting the fun back into compact car design.

It's charming, nostalgic and faithful to what made the original car special when it was designed for French farmers who had been relying on horses and carts. Whether the suspension will be as impressive is another question, but a €15,000 electric car inspired by the original 2CV's "mobility for everyone" philosophy could be exactly what Europe's EV market needs.