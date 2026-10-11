Recently, Bentley unveiled its first-ever fully electric vehicle, the Torcal. As a car brand with a century of motoring heritage, the transition to EVs has naturally ruffled a few feathers – no engine to rev, no soul behind the wheel, critics argued.

To remedy this, Bentley devised a synthetic soundtrack built from drum recordings modelled on its old eight-cylinder engines. Distinctly different from its previous models, the startup noise replaces the engine purr so many drivers are used to, but will this mark the death of the traditional driving experience, and is it enough to convert classic car lovers?

To get a deeper understanding of this new EV trend, I caught up with Max De Lucia, co-founder of sonic branding agency DLMDD, to discuss what the future of EV sound design will bring.

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(Image credit: Bentley)

What was your initial reaction to Bentley’s new synthetic soundtrack? Well, I wanted to hate it. I’m a petrolhead with a particular interest in classic cars where the engines gurgle, whirl and scream. I also love a V8 – the engine Bentley is most famed for. So when I heard they’d ‘faked it’, I felt similar emotions to most of the YouTube comments. But it’s actually really rather good. They’ve cared about it – thought about the human imperfections and embarked on recording with drums and live orchestral forces. The fact is the Torcal is an EV – there is no combustion engine to make your anatomy fizz with driving pleasure. So designing ‘the new world’ is a challenge, and Bentley has attacked it with some intent.

Torcal | The sound of Bentley, crafted for emotion - YouTube Watch On

How is it designed to make drivers feel? In Bentley’s own words: “not designed to replicate an engine, but to evoke the same feelings.” So it’s about that emotional connection you get with a V8. The rhythm, the little imperfections, the way it responds to your right foot.

Why synthesise a sound at all? For some, a car’s a car; it gets you from A to B. But what a dull way of looking at it. For others, it’s thrill, excitement, theatre and the cinematic experience of driving. The sound of the car is the thing that puts the smile on your face, that makes you pull odd-shaped faces in awe of the machine, that gives you the wow factor. So no surprise that manufacturers are trying to re-engineer whatever the sonic qualities are that make a fanatic’s hairs stand up on the back of their neck.

(Image credit: Bentley)

Do you think EV sounds should mimic classic engine growls, or create an entirely new auditory language? My daughter has a BMW go-kart that makes engine noises – quite convincingly so – and I think that’s where replicating engine sounds should stay – for kids. There’s a whole new world on offer for electric driving. For a start, it’s a totally different automotive experience. I can speak from experience: alongside a collection of great old classics, my day-to-day family car is a Volkswagen EV. It’s the most practical car I’ve ever owned, but the cabin experience is just like walking into a nice but rather soulless private hospital.

(Image credit: Bentley)

Do you see this becoming a trend with other EVs? EV regulations mean cars have sound requirements, so the scope of opportunity is vast. Do I think the low end of the market is going to craft beauty and perfection? Probably not. But the reason you buy into the upper-mid to luxury end of the market is for experience. And sound is one of our fastest neural shortcuts for evoking human emotion.

(Image credit: Bentley)

Could the car engine note one day become as iconic as a sonic identity like McDonald’s or Netflix? It depends on how it’s handled. EVs are already binging and bonging all over the place. The aforementioned Volkswagen plays its sonic logo to me every time I lift my bum off the seat. Which makes leaning to get the ticket at the barrier in a multi-storey a painful experience in every sense. If you’re a car fanatic, bings and bongs tend to mean one thing only - a trip to the garage. So I do think the overuse of sonic logos in the cabin needs to be handled diligently. What I think could be more iconic is the ‘I’m in a BMW/Porsche/Ferrari’ feeling from the whole sensory feel of the cabin – a brand world, if you will, delivered through all the senses. And Bentley has sculpted not one world but four in the new Torcal. The future is about the craft of feeling. Discover more about Max De Lucia and DLMDD.