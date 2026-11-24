Prusa is giving out 3D freebies for Black Friday
Save big with up to 40% off Prusament spools.
If you know your stuff in the 3D printing industry, you'll recognise that Prusa is one of the major brands for professional makers, up there alongside greats like Bambu Lab, Elegoo, and Creality.
The company has some generous Black Friday offers up for grabs starting now, with free filament, Prusa Academy Courses, exclusive models, and an extended warranty included with purchase.
What sets Prusa apart is its core construction ethos, encouraging users to assemble their own printers with official upgrade kits for sale, meaning your Prusa 3D printer will withstand the test of time and keep up with new developments as they happen. This is just one of many factors that make Prusa machines some of the best 3D printers on the market.
I got a glimpse at some of Prusa's latest innovations during Formnext in Frankfurt last week, and if you need a suggestion, our writer Denise has reviewed both the Prusa MK4S and the Prusa CORE One+, so dive into her findings to decide if either of these is right for you.
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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