The art style of Brad Bird's Ray Gunn has been quite divisive. Many fans, including one of our writers, expected a hand-drawn 2D film like 1999's The Iron Giant rather than 3D CG animation Some have branded the character models generic, and others aren't enthused about the movie's apparently relatively dated approach to shading and lighting.

On the other hand, the Art Deco architecture, clubs, retro-futuristic cityscape and costume design are wonderfully evocative, giving atmospheric 20th century noir vibes. We'll soon be able to see how it all comes together when the movie finally arrives in select cinemas next week ahead of release on Netflix.

In the meantime, you can dive deeper into the long journey of the movie's art style with the free tease of a rather beautiful art book. The art of Ray Gunn reveals concept art that provides insights into everything from character design to costume, environments and graphic design for billboards, flyers and other details.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

As director Brad Bird recalls in the book's forward, it's been 30 years since he pitched Ray Gunn. In the intervening period, he made The Iron Giant and went on to Academy Award glory at Pixar with The Incredibles and Ratatouille.

He notes that from the beginning Ray Gunn was supposed to be different. His original vision was “Buck Rogers meets The Maltese Falcon. Film noir, but funnier, and with a lot more action” – with femme fatales, aliens and flying cars.

But the movie, set in Metropia in a fantasy vision of the future as it may have been imagined in 1939, was perhaps too different at that time. “Multiple studios, several corporate mergers, a few technical revolutions and a pandemic” all pushed back the project's fruition.

It eventually found a home at Skydance, Netflix came on board and the movie finally advanced with animation from Cinesite. Brad describes the book as a describe the book as a "tribute to the believers, the many wonderful artists behind Ray Gunn".

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A full 240-page hardcover edition of Ray Gunn: The Art of the Brad Bird Film by Charles Solomon will be published by Abrams Books on 15 December. You can order it on Amazon now.

In the meantime, you can see view highlights in a digital edition complete with soundtrack on the Art of Ray Gunn website, echoing the free launch of the KPop Demon Hunters art book last year.

The movie will be released at select cinemas on 4 December, 2026, on Netflix from 18 December, 2026.

For more inspiration, see our pick of the best art books.