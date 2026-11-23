Wacom's Black Friday sale has started early, with up to £620 off in the UK and $500 off in the US across its Intuos pen tablets, Wacom One and Cintiq pen displays, and the new standalone MovinkPad Android tablets. If you've been waiting to upgrade your digital art setup, or want your first proper drawing tablet, now is a good time to buy, with Wacom's sale prices now much closer to XPPen and Huion.
In the US, the best deal is $500 off the Cintiq Pro 17, down from $2,499.95 to $1,999.95, while the biggest percentage cut is 25% off the Wacom One 14 pen display, now $224.95. The Intuos Small BT is just $69.95. In the UK, the standout is £620 off the Cintiq 24 Touch (2025 Edition), down from £1,619.99 to £999.98, a 38% saving, and the Intuos Small is only £33.98.
Most US deals run until 30 November, but the Wacom One 14 and Movink 13 offers last until 24 December. While the excellent MovinkPad Pro 14 is reduced in the UK, US deals should appear around 26 November.
I've picked out the best Wacom Black Friday deals below, from Wacom's own stores and Amazon. If you're not sure which to buy, see my guide to the best drawing tablets. If you're weighing up the pro models, read my Wacom Intuos Pro review and my MovinkPad Pro 14 review first.
Best Wacom Black Friday deals: US quick list
- Wacom Intuos Small (BT):
$79.95$69.95 at Wacom – save $10
- Wacom Intuos Medium (BT):
$129.95$99.95 at Wacom – save $30
- Wacom Intuos Pro Medium:
$379.95$299.95 at Wacom – save $80
- Wacom Movink 13: $599.95 $499.95 at Wacom – save $100
- Wacom One 14:
$299.95$224.95 at Wacom – save $75
- Wacom Cintiq 16:
$699.95$624.95 at Wacom – save $75
- Wacom Cintiq Pro 17:
$2,499.95$1,999.95 at Wacom – save $500
- Wacom MovinkPad 11:
$499.95$474.95 at Wacom – save $25
Best Wacom Black Friday deals: UK quick list
- Wacom Intuos Pro Medium:
£309.85£254.99 at Amazon – save £54.86
- Wacom MovinkPad 11:
£429.98£409.99 at Wacom UK – save £19.99
- Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14:
£949.99£859.99 at Wacom UK – save £90
- Wacom Intuos Medium:
£74.99£62.99 at Wacom UK – save £12
- Wacom One 14:
£239.99£189.96 at Amazon – save £50.03
- Wacom Cintiq 16:
£749.99£559.99 at Wacom UK – save £190
- Wacom Cintiq 24 Touch:
£1,619.99£999.98 at Amazon – save £602.01
Best Wacom Black Friday deals: in full
The Intuos Small BT is Wacom's most affordable way into digital drawing, and it drops below $70 in this sale. It's compact enough for a small desk and connects via Bluetooth, making it a sensible pick for beginners, students, and anyone who wants to try a pen tablet without spending much.
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If the small model feels cramped, the Medium gives you more working area, and the $30 saving is one of the bigger percentage cuts on the cheaper tablets, at 23%. It's the one I'd look at first if you're drawing or retouching photos and want room for larger strokes.
UK: Intuos Medium Black is
£74.99 £62.99 (not Bluetooth)
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The Intuos Pro Medium is the step up for professional illustrators and designers who prefer working on a tablet rather than a screen. This US deal drops to under $300, saving $80.
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The Wacom One 14 is the entry point for drawing directly on a screen, and at $224.95, it undercuts most pen displays from the big names. It's also one of two deals that run until 24 December, so you don't need to rush.
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The Cintiq 16 is the cheapest way into the Cintiq range, and this discount takes $75 off. It's a smaller saving than elsewhere in the sale, so it's best if you specifically want a Cintiq rather than a cheaper pen display.
UK: Cintiq 16 bundle with a 5-year warranty at
£749.99 £559.99
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This is the headline deal. The Cintiq Pro 17 is Wacom's professional pen display for illustrators, animators, and designers who rely on it daily, and the $500 discount brings it under $2,000. If you've been saving for a pro display, this is the discount to watch.
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MovinkPad is Wacom's standalone drawing tablet, so you can sketch without a computer. The $25 saving is modest at 5%, so I'd only buy it now if you were going to anyway.
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Wacom's portable 13-inch pen display set the bar early on before its Android range releases – it has an OLED and is still the lightest, thinnest pen display you can buy. With the $100 savings, the price is just under $500. (The offer runs until 24 December.)
UK: It's listed as
£559.99 £504.98, but it's currently out of stock at Wacom.
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The MovinkPad Pro 14 is Wacom's top standalone model, with a 14-inch OLED display, and it works as an Android tablet or a wireless pen display. The US deal starts on 26 November, the day before Black Friday, but this UK deal is already live.
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This is the new 2025 model of Wacom's leading large display, the Cintiq 24 Touch, with a 5-year warranty. At £620, Wacom has lowered the price to compete with rivals Huion and XPPen. This is the lowest price ever for this drawing tablet, according to Amazon's price tracker.
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Where to find more Wacom Black Friday deals
Wacom's own store often has flash sales and bundles you won't find elsewhere, so check it alongside Amazon. In the UK, the eStore's Black Sale page lists the current offers, and Wacom says it covers up to 60% off selected products. Some deals are time-limited for Black Friday; others run until 24 December. It's worth checking so you don't feel rushed. Some deals do sell out fast, so you may need to check both Wacom and Amazon for stock updates.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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