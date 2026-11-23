Wacom's Black Friday sale has started early, with up to £620 off in the UK and $500 off in the US across its Intuos pen tablets, Wacom One and Cintiq pen displays, and the new standalone MovinkPad Android tablets. If you've been waiting to upgrade your digital art setup, or want your first proper drawing tablet, now is a good time to buy, with Wacom's sale prices now much closer to XPPen and Huion.

In the US, the best deal is $500 off the Cintiq Pro 17, down from $2,499.95 to $1,999.95, while the biggest percentage cut is 25% off the Wacom One 14 pen display, now $224.95. The Intuos Small BT is just $69.95. In the UK, the standout is £620 off the Cintiq 24 Touch (2025 Edition), down from £1,619.99 to £999.98, a 38% saving, and the Intuos Small is only £33.98.

Most US deals run until 30 November, but the Wacom One 14 and Movink 13 offers last until 24 December. While the excellent MovinkPad Pro 14 is reduced in the UK, US deals should appear around 26 November.

I've picked out the best Wacom Black Friday deals below, from Wacom's own stores and Amazon. If you're not sure which to buy, see my guide to the best drawing tablets. If you're weighing up the pro models, read my Wacom Intuos Pro review and my MovinkPad Pro 14 review first.

Best Wacom Black Friday deals: US quick list

Best Wacom Black Friday deals: UK quick list

Best Wacom Black Friday deals: in full

Save $500 Wacom Cintiq Pro 17: was $2,499.95 now $1,999.95 at Wacom This is the headline deal. The Cintiq Pro 17 is Wacom's professional pen display for illustrators, animators, and designers who rely on it daily, and the $500 discount brings it under $2,000. If you've been saving for a pro display, this is the discount to watch. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Wacom Movink 13: was $599.95 now $499.95 at Wacom Wacom's portable 13-inch pen display set the bar early on before its Android range releases – it has an OLED and is still the lightest, thinnest pen display you can buy. With the $100 savings, the price is just under $500. (The offer runs until 24 December.) UK: It's listed as £559.99 £504.98, but it's currently out of stock at Wacom. Read more Read less ▼

Save £90 Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14: was £949.99 now £859.99 at estore.wacom.com The MovinkPad Pro 14 is Wacom's top standalone model, with a 14-inch OLED display, and it works as an Android tablet or a wireless pen display. The US deal starts on 26 November, the day before Black Friday, but this UK deal is already live. Read more Read less ▼

Save £620.01 Wacom Cintiq 24 Touch (2025 Edition): was £1,619.99 now £999.98 at Amazon This is the new 2025 model of Wacom's leading large display, the Cintiq 24 Touch, with a 5-year warranty. At £620, Wacom has lowered the price to compete with rivals Huion and XPPen. This is the lowest price ever for this drawing tablet, according to Amazon's price tracker. Read more Read less ▼

Where to find more Wacom Black Friday deals

Wacom's own store often has flash sales and bundles you won't find elsewhere, so check it alongside Amazon. In the UK, the eStore's Black Sale page lists the current offers, and Wacom says it covers up to 60% off selected products. Some deals are time-limited for Black Friday; others run until 24 December. It's worth checking so you don't feel rushed. Some deals do sell out fast, so you may need to check both Wacom and Amazon for stock updates.