My family has been using the Nex Playground regularly for around a year now, but it's still relatively unknown in the UK. Every time family and friends come over their kids love it as much as mine, and they want to know all about it. The whole body play and intrinsic collaboration solves all the issues a lot of parents have with video games (they're often solitary and sedentary), and I have been singing its praises all year. My pitch: think Nintendo Wii, but you actually have to get up from the sofa.

Right now it has 30% off, bringing it to £189.99/$309.99 at Amazon. This is a lot lower than the previous best price of 20% off, and I wholeheartedly recommend you take advantage of it. It's revolutionised our family's relationship with gaming, making it fun for all of us to play together. Games are gentle and imaginative, with names like Bluey and How to Train Your Dragon, and more general games like Bowling, Basketball and Fruit Ninja (remember that?).

What's great is that the tech actually works really well. It doesn't glitch and it's super simple for kids to access. See more details on the console below, and read more on our Nex Playground review.

There's a starter pack of five games (Fruit Ninja, Starri, Whac-a-Mole, Go Keeper, Party Fowl), but to get access to the whole games library you need a Play Pass. This is $49 for three months, or $89 for a full year.

If you'd like a different type of console, see our Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog.