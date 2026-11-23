The family games console all my friends are jealous of has a whopping 30% off right now
Nex Playground has changed the way my family games – and I'm whole-heartedly recommending it.
My family has been using the Nex Playground regularly for around a year now, but it's still relatively unknown in the UK. Every time family and friends come over their kids love it as much as mine, and they want to know all about it. The whole body play and intrinsic collaboration solves all the issues a lot of parents have with video games (they're often solitary and sedentary), and I have been singing its praises all year. My pitch: think Nintendo Wii, but you actually have to get up from the sofa.
Right now it has 30% off, bringing it to £189.99/$309.99 at Amazon. This is a lot lower than the previous best price of 20% off, and I wholeheartedly recommend you take advantage of it. It's revolutionised our family's relationship with gaming, making it fun for all of us to play together. Games are gentle and imaginative, with names like Bluey and How to Train Your Dragon, and more general games like Bowling, Basketball and Fruit Ninja (remember that?).
What's great is that the tech actually works really well. It doesn't glitch and it's super simple for kids to access. See more details on the console below, and read more on our Nex Playground review.
The lowest price of the year! This active play system is a big hit in my house. Get games like Bluey, Gabby's Dollhouse, How to Train Your Dragon, Unicorn Academy – plus sports games such as bowling, tennis, basketball, football and more.
UK deal:
£269 £189 at Amazon.
There's a starter pack of five games (Fruit Ninja, Starri, Whac-a-Mole, Go Keeper, Party Fowl), but to get access to the whole games library you need a Play Pass. This is $49 for three months, or $89 for a full year.
If you'd like a different type of console, see our Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog.
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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