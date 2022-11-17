Live
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog: the best offers on consoles, games and accessories
Everything Nintendo Switch for less.
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog! We're going to be tracking all the best deals and discounts on the ever-popular Nintendo Switch console as well as accessories, games and bundles as they come and go. And with Amazon UK starting its Black Friday sale in just a few hours, we're really hoping to see some great offers.
The Nintendo Switch is notorious for holding its value, so considerable discounts on the hardware are rare. However, past experience has taught us that if you know where to look (tick), there are good Switch deals to be had. But you need to be quick. Good Switch deals sell almost as quickly as they're listed so if you see something you like, buy it.
We'll be updating this live feed throughout the Black Friday period with all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. Directly below you'll find quick links to retailers offering Switch discounts. Scroll down a bit further for details of individual deals.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: US
- Animal Crossing SanDisk 512GB Micro SD:
$129.99$74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe:
$59.99$47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic racing game bundle:
$39.99$25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED bundle:
£429£399 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing:
£319.99£296 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Zelda bundle:
£379£359 at Currys (opens in new tab)
Nintendo Switch OLED + Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Micro SD:
£379 £359 at Currys (opens in new tab)
Save £20: It's a modest discount but anything off the new OLED is better than nothing right now. And this deal includes the ever-popular Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Micro SD – the perfect Christmas bundle.
If you're looking for the original Switch, Very in the UK has good stock levels and some decent bundle deals on offer right now. One of the most popular is this one, which combines a Nintendo Switch console with the super-popular Animal Crossing game for £296 (opens in new tab).
The cheapest we could find Animal Crossing to buy separately was £37, added to the retail price of a Switch, and the total comes to exactly £296. So while this doesn't represent a saving, it offers both products at their lowest price possible, and it removes the hassle of trying to find, and purchase them both separately. It's also the cheapest you'll find this particular Switch combination on the web right now.
Kicking off our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog is a UK deal from Currys. So far, all the Switch discounts we've seen have been quite modest, and this is no exception. There's £20 off the Nintendo Switch OLED Neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & SanDisk 256 GB memory card, taking it down to £349 (opens in new tab). This might not seem like much, but, as mentioned above, Switch consoles hold their value, and so any discount is worth snapping up if its on the device you want.
