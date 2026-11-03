Bambu Lab’s early Black Friday deals cut up to $300 off its best 3D printers

Our reviewer loves the Bambu Lab H2C, which she describes as being "limitless in colour quantity"

Black Friday is still weeks away, but Bambu Lab isn’t waiting around. Its sale page is already live and runs until 1 December. And there's some serious cash to be saved on some of its most capable multicolour 3D printers.

Our top pick is the Bambu Lab P2S for $649, down from $749. For that, you'll get a fully enclosed printer with a 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume, along with an AMS 2 Pro unit that handles multicolour printing and dries your filament too.

Want something even more advanced? The X2D and H2C have both dropped in price too, and I’ve compare all three below. Meanwhile, if you want to see what discounts other brands are offering right now, check the constantly updating price widgets in our best 3D printers guide.

Bambu Lab Black Friday Sale top picks

Top pick Save $100 Bambu Lab P2S: was $749 now $649 at Bambu Lab This fully enclosed printer comes with an AMS 2 Pro for multicolour printing and filament drying, and offers a 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume.

Dual nozzle Save $110 Bambu Lab X2D: was $899 now $789 at Bambu Lab The two nozzles mean faster multicolour printing and cleaner support removal. You also get a 300°C nozzle, a 65°C actively heated chamber and a 256 x 256 x 260mm build volume.

Pro choice Save $300 Bambu Lab H2C: was $2,199 now $1,899 at Bambu Lab The H2C's hotend-swapping tech minimises purge waste. It comes with 350°C nozzles, a 65°C actively heated chamber, a 330 x 320 x 325mm build volume and an optional laser and cutting module.

How to choose

All three of these bundles include an AMS 2 Pro and an enclosed printer with AI error detection, so the real question is how much multicolour work you do, and how demanding your materials are.

For most people, the P2S will be the best buy. It prints in multiple colours out of the box and handles materials such as ABS and ASA, and it’s $140 cheaper than the X2D. However, bear in mind it only has a single nozzle and lacks active chamber heating.

The X2D includes both, with essentially the same build volume, making it a smart choice if you often print with separate support material, while the 65°C chamber helps with tougher filaments. Just be aware that the auxiliary nozzle supports fewer filaments than the main one.

At the top end of the scale, in terms of both price and sophistication, is the H2C. It costs nearly three times as much as the P2S and weighs over twice as much at 32.5kg. But its hotend-swapping system slashes purge waste, and in our testing, models that’d take three days or more on an H2S took just over 24 hours on the H2C. If multicolour printing is your business, this is the one to get.