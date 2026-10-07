Jaguar's controversial rebrand finally makes sense with the unveiling of the bold Type 01

It's been almost two years since the controversial Jaguar rebrand. The fact that it feels like less is probably a sign that the objective was achieved. The drastically different new identity kept a fading brand in the news, and kept people talking about it right up until last night's unveiling of the Type 01 production car in New York.

In the end, there's nothing "woke" about the Type 01, to quote the common criticism made of Jaguar's relaunch. But it is bold. It's a huge, muscular head-turner of an EV with a long bonnet in tribute to the iconic E-Type. It won't win over vintage car enthusiasts who wanted another V8, and it's not supposed to, but it has the world's attention.

Tata-owned JLR describes the Type 01 as the "most technically advanced, powerful and aerodynamic Jaguar ever engineered". It's a high-performance electric grand tourer with a massive 1,015 horsepower, targeted 400+ mile range with rapid charging capabilities put into a dramatic, low-slung body sitting on massive 23-inch wheels. It will cost around $130,500.

The colour options are more sober than those used for the Type 00 concept car unveiled in late 2024. Instead of Miami pink, there's "visionary silver, dramatic white, iconic black, compelling blue, and refined grey".

Some are suggesting this shows that Jaguar listened the 'anti-woke' backlash, but the pink Type 00 always felt like it was more of a site-specific artistic statement created for Miami Art Week.

Beyond the colours, there's a lot of talk about how closely the Type 01 sticks to the Type 00's design. But according to Top Gear, it was the other way around. The design of the Type 01 was finished five years ago. The Type 00 coupe was reverse engineered and exaggerated to an extreme to serve as an attention-grabbing teaser.

There's another telling detail. Jaguar’s Managing Director, Rawdon Glover, has revealed that the brand interviewed 2,500 people globally during development to test reactions, asking them to grade the new car design out of 10. The new car received a massive amount of 1s and 2s, but also more 9s and 10s than any previous Jaguar.

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The rebrand preempted this polarisation. The models in bright outfits, 'Copy Nothing' slogan and initial lack of cars now feel like they were deliberately chosen to troll and to obliterate the middle ground. The new Jaguar is a car you either love or hate, which might be what it needs to be.

By alienating a large part of its old demographic of middle-class buyers choosing executive sedans over BMWs, Jaguar's set out to win over a niche of ultra-wealthy, design-focused, luxury buyers: people who want a car that makes a statement as bold as the Tesla Cybertruck but looks classier, doesn't fall apart and arrives on time – and also the only people who might truly desire and be prepared to pay for the new car.

Preorders are open following the official unveiling in New York with the first deliveries expected from mid-2027.