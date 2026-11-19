I've been talking a lot lately about how Apple seems to have rediscovered its sense of fun. From folding iPhones to touchscreen MacBooks, via an uncharacteristically zany new TikTok presence, the company is doing a lot to persuade us it's in a more playful mode of late. But if Apple really wants to convince me it's here for a good time, it needs to make these nostalgic AirPods a reality.

The iMac G3 days have become synonymous with the halcyon days of Y2K tech design. Think bold citrus colours and translucent plastic. Those colours have made an unexpected return with the new iMac and, of course, the MacBook Neo. Apple's in-ear AirPods, however, remain available in any colour you like – as long as it's white. But wouldn't a splash of Y2K colour make them so much more fun?

Concept artist Krishnavi Anand Krishnavi has been sharing nostalgic Apple product concepts on Instagram for a while, including an iPhone SE revival I would love to see. But it's the 'AirPods G3' that are the most fun, with their noughties design sensibilities. There's a lot going on inside an AirPod, and that colourful translucent plastic tantalisingly reveals some of its secrets.

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The design is based on the iMac G3 (Image credit: Apple)

"Apple might get me if they bring back these gems," one Instagram user comments, while another adds, "If these don’t actually come out I will sue." Another rather dispiritingly chimes in, "Apple will never do something this fun and imaginative."

But we are seeing more imagination from Apple lately, at least when it comes to its phones and laptops. For now, though, if it's colourful AirPods you're after, you'll have to make do with the AirPods Max while waiting for the standard AirPods to go full retro. Alas, you might be waiting a while – perhaps even longer than it takes for the company to bring back the iPod.